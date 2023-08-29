Holly Willoughby is totally gorgeous in figure-hugging pair of cropped jeans

Holly Willoughby is certainly fashionable, and we never tire of her showing off her demure and affordable outfits on This Morning, or even when she's releasing her Wylde Moon newsletter.

In its latest edition, which was released on Tuesday, the This Morning presenter looked absolutely fabulous as she posed in a garden while wearing a striking pair of cropped jeans. The figure-hugging item perfectly showed off her svelte figure as she lounged by a series of beautiful flowers, while also wearing a frilly white shirt and a pair of nude shoes.

The photo appeared to have been taken as Holly promoted her six autumn wardrobe essentials as the cooler seasons begin to come in.

The mum-of-three was certainly getting ready for the change of seasons, as she explained: "Right, I’ve just had my first Pumpkin Spiced Latte. Admittedly it was an iced one, but it didn't feel at all weird! I'm already excited for the seasons changing.

© Instagram Holly looked gorgeous in her outfit

"Weather-wise in the UK, it hasn't been a scorcher, and whilst part of me doesn't want to give up on it completely, there's definitely something that's pulling me towards getting cosy. It just goes to show, that whether we think are or not, our bodies are aligned to the seasons.

"We naturally feel that pull, which I actually find quite comforting. Even when my mind is elsewhere as I sit labelling school uniform, my body is being drawn to these warmer, cosier things because it knows inherently what to do. So, I’m going to surrender to this natural rhythm and not feel any guilt for being drawn to a pumpkin coffee in August! Cheers!"

© ITV We love Holly's fashion

Holly has been sharing plenty of photos through her wellness brand over the summer and last week, she looked sizzling as she posed in a bikini and see-through shawl as she walked her followers through creating one of her favourite cocktails.

She wore her blonde hair loose in its signature style, having swept most of her locks to her left side as she began squeezing the limes in the first part of the video. Holly powered through the video, even giggling as her sister, Kelly, ended up making a clatter around her while the presenter kept creating her cocktails.

© Instagram The star went through the steps of her favourite cocktail

"Whether you're off to the sun or just want to pretend it's tropical at home, @hollywiloughby is here with the perfect cocktail recipe yet again," the caption. "This one's for seven people, mind, not just a particularly thirsty afternoon... Have you tried this one before?"

Fans loved the insight into Holly's life as one commented: "Not a margarita girl but sounds good nonetheless! Gorgeous Holly," while a second posted: "I need this lime squeezer!! I spend hours squeezing by hand," and a third said: "Just gotta love her, so natural and beautiful."

The presenter has been enjoying her summer break

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: "Just realised we've been putting our limes in the squeezer upside down," while a fifth wrote: "So going to try this, thanks Holly."

