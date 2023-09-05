Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities at the 2023 NTAs: Holly Willoughby, Michelle Keegan & more
Best dressed celebrities at the 2023 NTAs: Holly Willoughby, Vogue Williams & more

Discover the most memorable fashion from the National Television Awards 2023 at London's O2 Arena

Holly Willoughby in Suzanne Neville purple strapless dress and silver necklace at NTAs 2023
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor

It's that time of year again – the National Television Awards are back! The great and the good of British showbusiness have descended upon London's O2 Arena to put on a stunning sartorial display at the annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best television from the past year.

While we can't wait to see our favourite shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Happy Valley and Love Island battle it out and watch Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly secure the Best Presenter gong for the 22nd year running, it's the red carpet fashion we're always most excited about. 

From Holly Willoughby in a gorgeous fairytale frock to Vogue Williams' daring De La Vali design, keep scrolling to discover the most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2023 NTAs in our best dressed gallery, live as it happens...

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby in Suzanne Neville purple strapless dress and silver necklace at NTAs 2023© Instagram

Holly Willoughby had a princess worthy moment as she prepared to head off to the NTAs. Channelling old school glamour, the This Morning host put on a brave face amid ongoing Phillip Schofield scrutiny, ensuring her outfit took centre stage. Holly looked beautiful in a purple Suzanne Neville dress with a strapless design and Mappin & Webb jewellery.

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams in halterneck sequin dress with hood at NTAs 2023© Instagram

Vogue Williams took a major style risk - and it definitely paid off. The My Therapist Ghosted Mpodcast host looked drop dead gorgeous in a De La Vali sequin dress with a halterneck cut and hood detailing.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond in plunging sequin dress with cape and straight hair at NTAs 2023© Instagran

This Morning favourite Alison Hammond rocked a plunging black dress with pretty sequin detailing. The gown boasted cape detailing and was perfectly offset by her sleek hairdo. She always pulls it out of the bag, doesn't she! 

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid from GMB wearing red sparkling one shoulder dress at NTAs © Instagram

Susanna Reid was a vision in a Raishma dress, chosen by ITV stylist to the stars Debbie Harper. Looking ravishing in the one-shoulder, sequinned number, the GMB presenter showcased her new choppy bob to perfection.

