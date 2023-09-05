Best dressed celebrities at the 2023 NTAs: Holly Willoughby, Vogue Williams & more

It's that time of year again – the National Television Awards are back! The great and the good of British showbusiness have descended upon London's O2 Arena to put on a stunning sartorial display at the annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best television from the past year.
From Holly Willoughby in a gorgeous fairytale frock to Vogue Williams' daring De La Vali design, keep scrolling to discover the most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2023 NTAs in our best dressed gallery, live as it happens...
Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby had a princess worthy moment as she prepared to head off to the NTAs. Channelling old school glamour, the This Morning host put on a brave face amid ongoing Phillip Schofield scrutiny, ensuring her outfit took centre stage. Holly looked beautiful in a purple Suzanne Neville dress with a strapless design and Mappin & Webb jewellery.
Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams took a major style risk - and it definitely paid off. The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host looked drop dead gorgeous in a De La Vali sequin dress with a halterneck cut and hood detailing.
Alison Hammond
This Morning favourite Alison Hammond rocked a plunging black dress with pretty sequin detailing. The gown boasted cape detailing and was perfectly offset by her sleek hairdo. She always pulls it out of the bag, doesn't she!
Susanna Reid
Susanna Reid was a vision in a Raishma dress, chosen by ITV stylist to the stars Debbie Harper. Looking ravishing in the one-shoulder, sequinned number, the GMB presenter showcased her new choppy bob to perfection.