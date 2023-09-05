Best dressed celebrities at the 2023 NTAs: Holly Willoughby, Vogue Williams & more

Discover the most memorable fashion from the National Television Awards 2023 at London's O2 Arena

It's that time of year again – the National Television Awards are back! The great and the good of British showbusiness have descended upon London's O2 Arena to put on a stunning sartorial display at the annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best television from the past year.

While we can't wait to see our favourite shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Happy Valley and Love Island battle it out and watch Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly secure the Best Presenter gong for the 22nd year running, it's the red carpet fashion we're always most excited about.

From Holly Willoughby in a gorgeous fairytale frock to Vogue Williams' daring De La Vali design, keep scrolling to discover the most glamorous red carpet looks from the 2023 NTAs in our best dressed gallery, live as it happens...

2 4 Vogue Williams © Instagram Vogue Williams took a major style risk - and it definitely paid off. The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast host looked drop dead gorgeous in a De La Vali sequin dress with a halterneck cut and hood detailing.

3 4 Alison Hammond © Instagran This Morning favourite Alison Hammond rocked a plunging black dress with pretty sequin detailing. The gown boasted cape detailing and was perfectly offset by her sleek hairdo. She always pulls it out of the bag, doesn't she!

4 4 Susanna Reid © Instagram Susanna Reid was a vision in a Raishma dress, chosen by ITV stylist to the stars Debbie Harper. Looking ravishing in the one-shoulder, sequinned number, the GMB presenter showcased her new choppy bob to perfection.

AS IT HAPPENS: National Television Awards 2023 LIVE: Stars arrive on red carpet

