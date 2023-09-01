Holly Willoughby beams as she poses in ultra girly and frilly mini dress

The This Morning star's Wylde Moon newsletter always gives us serious inspo for the week ahead

Holly Willoughby has been serving up two of our favourite things in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter; a giant plate of pasta, and some serious style inspiration.

The This Morning star, who is returning to the ITV daytime programme without former partner in crime Phillip Schofield this September, looked radiant in an unseen photo from her summer break shared in her weekly newsletter. The 42-year-old presenter looked beautiful with a post-Portugal holiday tan and touseled wet hair as she clutched a giant platter of spaghetti Bolognese.

Staying true to her typically feminine and flirty aesthetic, Holly looked beautiful in a pink mini dress with a dusky blue paisley print.

The cute dress boasted a square-cut neckline with a ruffled trim and lace detailing on the shoulder-length sleeves.

Holly matched her glossy pink lips to the hue of her dress and sported a glowy, rose-tinted makeup look including light pink blusher and soft metallic shadow swept across her lids.

© Wylde Moon Holly Willoughby looked lovely in a pink ruffled dress in an unseen photograph from her summer holiday

She penned in her weekly lifestyle newsletter: "Whoever said pasta was for colder days hasn’t been over to mine for an al fresco Italian night! When you’ve got the entire family round for dinner, nothing says I love you like an enormous platter of Spaghetti Bolognese.

"My littlest niece’s eyes nearly popped out of her head when I walked over to the table with this mountain of pasta. I’m sure you have your own way of cooking this family favourite, but I followed @joechef's delicious recipe and the crowd went wild! Available for you to try now in the WYLDE Kitchen. If you make a bigger one than this….I want to see the photos!! Buon Appetito!"

© ITV Holly was last seen in a special episode of Midsomer Murders

Holly has been gradually making a return to the limelight after going off grid this summer with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight.

She appeared in a special Midsomer Murders episode before her full-time return to This Morning, with Rochelle Humes filling in for her during the week.

© Instagram Holly was also seen posing in cropped jeans and New Look shirt

Another standout look from her newsletter saw Holly rocking tight-fitting blue jeans in a cropped style, paired with a bargain high street shirt.

The white design was a staple from New Look - and it’s just £13. It comes recommended by Danielle Whiteman, who has been styling Holly in the most coveted pieces for the last three years.

"Something we all should have in our wardrobe – but especially our summer wardrobe – is a classic white shirt,” wrote Danielle. “A good cotton or linen is super for layering and New Look’s Button Through Shirt in White, £15.99 is an ideal, purse-friendly classic." We're taking notes… a wardrobe update is needed!