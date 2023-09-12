Millie Bobby Brown wows in red cut-out dress as she shares wedding plans

The author of Nineteen Steps spoke about her wedding plans on Lorraine

Millie Bobby Brown wowed her fans on Tuesday, wearing a red-hot cut-out dress for her appearance on British TV show Lorraine.

She accessorised the look with a pair of towering red Perspex heels as she perched on a sofa to chat about her new book, Nineteen Steps, with fans impressed by her appearance, leaving comments of praise on the Stranger Things actress' latest look.

"I love her so much, she looks spectacular!" one wrote, while another added: "She is so beautiful," and a third wrote: "Ahhhhh Millie’s so stunning!"

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Millie Bobby Brown is promoting her new book, Nineteen Steps

Millie's engagement ring was front and center for hear appearance, with the sparkler reminding Lorraine that Millie is set to marry Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi, prompting the TV anchor to ask Millie about her wedding planning.

The Stranger Things star laughed off Lorraine's suggestion that her future father-in-law would sing at their wedding, but gave an insight into how her wedding planning journey is going.

"It's all very very exciting," she smiled, before explaining how her fiancé understands her life, saying: "There's a lot of insight there."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Millie Bobby Brown's fans loved her cut-out dress

Lorraine added: "You've proved you can be incredibly famous and still have a private life," with Millie agreeing: "It’s really important, it's something my parents value, and my family value and my fiancé values."

As well as her book release, Millie recently launched her first fragrance, Wildly Me. Speaking about the scent in an Instagram, Millie said: "I feel like it's a pity to portray life as all unicorns and rainbows when it's not that. We should embrace our imperfections and embrace the regrowth."

The video sees her cuddle up to Jake on a sofa, before dancing in a striped bikini on the beach. "Wildly Me represents being wild and not conforming yourself into what society asks us to be," she continues.

"When you use and smell of Wildly Me you can be wildly yourself," she adds, with fans flooding the cute video with love. Watch it below...

"Teasing the perfume for years and now we can have it in our hands. So so proud of you Millie," one fan praised, while another added: "It’s just so amazing seeing you and your dreams coming true. Love you and always proud of you."

A final fan added: "This perfume is now the only one I will use!" The scent is inspired by a botanical garden, with notes of bergamot and sage blended with sandalwood and cedarwood, claiming to help wearers connect with their wild side.

On the Florence By Mills official Instagram, a photo of the dreamy scent was captioned: "With a spritz of wildly me, immerse yourself into a botanical garden where bergamot and soothing sage intertwine with purple iris, blooming wisteria, violet flowers, and fresh lavender."

We bet the Enola Holmes star's fans are loving the scent!

