Celestial jewellery is trending – shop the new pieces from Thomas Sabo we’re dreaming of

As you prepare your wardrobe for the colder months ahead, there’s never been a better time to elevate your style with a touch of sparkle. From celestial charms to glamorous gifts, Thomas Sabo has three new collections that hold something special for everyone.

Inspired by cosmic wonders, timeless elegance, and outer space, Thomas Sabo’s new designs are perfect for giving your wardrobe an autumnal upgrade. From chokers and charms to bangles and bracelets, each collection can be worn separately or paired together. So, how will you style yours?

Out-of-this-world jewellery from Thomas Sabo

Cosmic Amulet

As the days become shorter, it’s the perfect time to accessorise your wardrobe with trendy pieces to suit the darker, mystical nights ahead. Inspired by the starry sky, the Cosmic Amulet collection embodies the solar system through a selection of chunky, bold pieces embellished with words of affirmation and celestial designs like the moon and stars, planetary rings, and stellar explosions.

Heritage Glam

If you’re searching for timeless staples to wear throughout the party season, you’ll love Thomas Sabo’s Heritage Glam range. Showcasing a glittering selection of stones in rich shades of magenta, pink, lavender, indigo, and crystal clear, this collection is set in white zirconia to elevate the bold colours throughout. From dazzling cocktail rings to shimmering chokers, this range will brighten up your mood.

Charmista As We Dream

Y2K fans will adore the Charmista As We Dream collection, which channels sci-fi and pop culture into adorable jewellery staples that are ideal for styling casually, or as a playful accessory to an evening look. Set in solid 925 sterling silver or with an 18-carat yellow gold-plating, the range is made up of glow-in-the-dark enamel and hand-set stones, and features quirky motifs of aliens, UFOs, and rockets. From purple beaded chokers to gold-plated galactic charms, this range holds pieces that make thoughtful gifts and stylish collectables.

