Frankie Bridge’s ‘amazing’ new necklace is super special - and it's under £100

Known for her keen fashion eye and sophisticated sense of style, Frankie Bridge loves to share her new fashion and beauty favourites on her socials. The singer turned Loose Women panellist recently caught our attention when she showed off a gorgeous new necklace on her Instagram account.
The special piece, created in partnership with Kit Heath and HELLO!’s happiness initiative, features a stunning 18-carat gold plated bead interlocked with a silver disc and a sterling silver chain.
In her Instagram story, Frankie championed the cause, calling it ‘amazing’ and encouraged her followers to support the initiative by purchasing a necklace, which helps other women enter the workplace courtesy of UK charity Smart Works.
As part of the necklace collaboration, HELLO! and Kit Heath are supporting this wonderful charity that dresses and coaches women seeking employment by donating 500 jewellery pieces to the charity to help their female clients feel more confident during interviews - making it the ultimate touching present for your special friend or family member!
Each client that is referred to the charity receives a bespoke dressing consultation to help them find a professional but stylish outfit free of charge, followed by a one-to-one coaching session with an employment expert to provide advice and help them prepare to suceed in interview.
Smart Works has eleven locations across the UK, with new centres planned for Bristol and Liverpool and has helped more than 35,000 women find jobs in the past decade. What a wonderful cause!
To shop the necklace, visit kitheath.com/hello. New customers to Kit Heath can also receive 15% off their first orders by signing up to shop.