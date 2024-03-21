Frankie Bridge’s ‘amazing’ new necklace is super special - and it's under £100

Known for her keen fashion eye and sophisticated sense of style, Frankie Bridge loves to share her new fashion and beauty favourites on her socials. The singer turned Loose Women panellist recently caught our attention when she showed off a gorgeous new necklace on her Instagram account.

© Instagram In her Instagram story, Frankie championed the cause and called it ‘amazing’

The special piece, created in partnership with Kit Heath and HELLO!’s happiness initiative, features a stunning 18-carat gold plated bead interlocked with a silver disc and a sterling silver chain.

In her Instagram story, Frankie championed the cause, calling it ‘amazing’ and encouraged her followers to support the initiative by purchasing a necklace, which helps other women enter the workplace courtesy of UK charity Smart Works.

As part of the necklace collaboration, HELLO! and Kit Heath are supporting this wonderful charity that dresses and coaches women seeking employment by donating 500 jewellery pieces to the charity to help their female clients feel more confident during interviews - making it the ultimate touching present for your special friend or family member!

“It is interesting how much the way we visibly present ourselves can make such a difference. I was able to reconnect with my old self, catching a glimpse of the person I used to be. Thank you for all [the team] do to make the lives of women so much more meaningful. I am living proof that your actions really do matter.” Deborah, client of Smart Works

Each client that is referred to the charity receives a bespoke dressing consultation to help them find a professional but stylish outfit free of charge, followed by a one-to-one coaching session with an employment expert to provide advice and help them prepare to suceed in interview.

Made from 18-carat gold and sterling silver, this necklace is designed to last and withstand the test of time. Kit Heath also offer a Two-Year Product Guarantee commencing from the date of purchase. Jewellery that develops manufacturing faults or defects during this time will be replaced.

If for any reason you need to send back the necklace, we love the fact that Kit Heath offers a 30-day returns policy.

The necklace's unique interlocking design is inspired by our relationships with others, signifying the happy personal connections we share with friends and family.

The necklace’s unique interlocking design is inspired by our relationships with others, signifying the happy personal connections we share with friends and family. Philanthropy: In support of UK charity Smart Works, Kit Heath will donate jewellery to 500 women, helping them to gain the confidence they need to succeed in a job interview. In fact, 69% of Smart Works clients secure a job within a month of getting support from the charity!

Smart Works has eleven locations across the UK, with new centres planned for Bristol and Liverpool and has helped more than 35,000 women find jobs in the past decade. What a wonderful cause!

