Where is Kady McDermott's name necklace from on Love Island? All the details

Love Island’s Kady’s name necklace is what we want to couple up with

Forget Love Island Kady and Ouzy coupling up or whether she really has a secret boyfriend on the outside, because all we want to know is – where did Kady McDermott get that gorgeous name necklace from?!

While we’re loving the eBay preloved fashion on this year’s show, the islanders appear to be wearing their own jewellery and Kady's definitely made this name chain her signature look.

© Shutterstock Kady, you've got a text! Where is your diamond name necklace from?

Eagle eyed Love Island fans in the HELLO! offices are putting money on Kady’s necklace being a designer accessory, she has worn it pretty much every day since 2022, and prior to that she had a gold version so it would make sense she upgraded.

The name chain features diamonds, and is a great piece to layer with longer necklaces or to wear alone.

© Instagram Kady McDermott's name necklace often features on her Instagram account

Want to get Kady's Love Island look? We’ve done the hard graft for you and found some brilliant and affordable lookalikes…

This Abbott Lyon name necklace is custom-made to order, and you can get an extra 20% off your order if you use the code TAKE20.

It’s extra durable, water-resistant and has an extra protective layer which means no tarnishing and no green necks.

Abbott Lyon is a hit with jewellery fans, Gemma Owen, Olivia Atwood and Stacey Solomon all have jewellery collaborations on site.

If you're looking for something a little different. Etsy has this one and you create your own design with 26 font options. You can choose the chain length as 14”, 16”, 18”, 20”, 22”.

If your budget is a little bigger, this Brilliant Earth name necklace looks stunning. At £655, it's not cheap. Personalise this necklace with your name, your favourite place, or a meaningful word written in sparkly letters.

We've reached out to Kady's team to find out where her exact necklace is from, but until then we hope you love the above suggestions.