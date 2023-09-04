Zodiac jewellery is trending and you'll want everything from Pandora's new collection

As one of the world’s leading jewellery brands, Pandora is loved for its collectible charms and keepsake bracelets. But for autumn winter it is taking on a sleek new direction with a range of sparkling pieces you’ll find hard to resist.

The new Moments collection looks to the stars with jewellery inspired by astrology and the celestial power of the sun and moon. Featuring charms of each of the 12 zodiac constellations studded with glittering pavé stones, you can combine your sun, moon and ascendant sign in a bespoke item or craft a sentimental gift for a lucky friend.

Choose your star sign necklace in 14k gold plating with its name etched on the reverse, or add a dangle charm in gold or silver in either the constellation shape of your sign or its corresponding symbol to your favourite chain bracelet.

Pandora’s new studded chain, first introduced in January, gets a modern update in two new metal finishes, allowing yet more scope for self-expression. It is now available in 14k gold-plated or 14k rose gold-plated to act as your canvas for styling your favourite charms and add ons.

Journey through the constellation with Pandora's new zodiac jewels

Two new snake chain designs are also available, with a U-shaped pendant necklace and on smaller sized charm hoops, perfect for adding the new Pandora charms of a horseshoe, four-leaf clover and infinity symbol, or your favourite seasonal charms to summarise your mood.

As Pandora Senior Vice President Creative Director Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli tells HELLO!: “The collection highlights the similarities among us. The charm holders, zodiac signs and symbols of friendship show that though we’re each unique, we still have common ground.”

Stack your favourites to make a statement

The latest collection also furthers the brand’s commitment to fine craftsmanship, from setting stones individually to hand-painting enamel, where a sharp attention to detail goes into each stage of production, with every item passing through 25 pairs of hands, on average.

The new AW collection is also crafted in line with Pandora’s commitment to sustainability, with all stones being man-made rather than mined, meaning they have a significantly lower carbon footprint. The brand’s crafting facilities in Thailand now run on 100% renewable energy with Pandora working to becoming carbon neutral in its own operations by 2025.

The latest collection celebrates individuality

We’ve selected our favourite new items that would make a glittering gift or special treat for yourself – wish lists at the ready…

Shop the latest Pandora jewellery collection

14K Gold Plated Libra Zodiac Necklace Extroverted, creative and always seeking harmony, Librans would love this shimmering zodiac sign necklace. With a 14k gold-plated unique metal blend, it has a circular outer frame and features clear sparkling cubic zirconia stones spelling out its constellation. It is hand-finished with a necklace adjustable to three different lengths.

£135, Pandora

Cancer Zodiac Dangle Charm Known for their nurturing character and powers of intuition, gift Cancers a pretty zodiac charm to add to their favourite bracelet such as Pandora’s Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet in silver or gold. £55, Pandora

Sparkling Aries Zodiac Charm Aries are loved for their ambitious and daring nature. Representing the head of a ram, start their zodiac collection with this striking charm, featuring a polished side with cubic zirconia stones and another beaded with stars for an extra special celestial touch. £35, Pandora

Sparkling Gemini Zodiac Charm Playful, quick-witted and curious, Geminis are the quintessential definition of a twin and this charm reflects that. Wear the polished side with sprinkled cubic zirconia stones or flip it to show the beaded back embellished with tiny star details. £35, Pandora

Pandora Moments Studded Chain Bracelet A thoroughly modern way to wear a friendship bracelet, gift a treasured pal this gorgeous bracelet in sterling silver, rose gold or gold plated, available in 7 different widths. It features a flexible, textured chain and an infinity-detailed openable heart-shaped clasp with interior infinity symbol, and is able to fit 14-18 Pandora charms. £130, Pandora

Pandora Moments Small Charm Hoop Earrings A pair of hoops is a timeless piece that can be worn day to day or coordinated with layered necklaces for a more-is-more approach in the evening. This new design features Pandora's famous snake chain pattern and can be worn alone or accessorised with charms. £35, Pandora

Opalescent Pink Charm A new season spells new charms – show your feminine side with this translucent pale pink lab-created opal with streaks of glitter that catch the light. It’s been designed to reflect the beauty of friendship – so why not gift one to your BFF too. £35, Pandora

Pandora Signature Two-tone Intertwined Circles Necklace You won’t have to choose between metals with this interlinked disc necklace, new for AW23. With two movable circular shapes with rows of sparkle at their centres and framed by microbeading, it combines a 14k rose gold-plated metal circle with one in sterling silver to match the rest of the necklace. Adjustable to two lengths, it will become your new everyday essential.

£100, Pandora

Pandora Signature Two-Tone I-D Pavé Bangle Another new item for AW23, this sleek bangle would appeal to the minimalist with its two metal finishes of sterling silver and a 14k rose gold-plated. The squared half features evenly spaced sparkling baguette stones, with a warm-toned rounded end, and an engraved logo on the side.

£125, Pandora

Friends Splittable Heart Dangle Charm A touching gift for a younger sibling or niece, divide this dangle charm into two. Engraved with the message "Friends to the end" on the reverse of each half, each side features delicate sparkle along the outline of the heart which is complete when both sides are placed back together, much like a friendship.

£55, Pandora

Pandora Signature Logo & Pavé Double Band Ring With two parallel bands of rows of gems framed by microbeading, this ring creates a unique sculptural contrast and will be a worthy update to your jewellery box this season.

£70, Pandora

Shop the full range of Pandora jewellery in selected stores and online now.