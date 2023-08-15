Queen Camilla debuts surprisingly affordable 'goddess coin' necklace – and it has a secret meaning

Queen Camilla surprised us all with her uber-trendy accessories at the recent Sandringham Flower Show. King Charles III’s wife was resplendent in an on-theme floral dress from Fiona Clare Couture, but it was a new necklace that caught our eye – and we’ve just discovered it’s from one of Princess Kate’s go-to brands.

The royal wore the Goddess Coin pendant from British label Monica Vinader, and proving her fashion credentials, layered the affordable necklace like a true pro.

Queen Camilla debuts a Monica Vinader coin pendant

According to Monica Vinader’s website, the design is “inspired by a rare Celtic coin depicting a warrior queen” and should be worn to “channel your own inner goddess with the gold vermeil talisman.”

It went on to describe Queen Camilla’s necklace as a symbol of strength, protection and courage. The £95/$125 coin is sold separately and handcrafted with 100% recycled gold vermeil.

Wearing an accessory with meaning is a common practice among the royals, from Queen Camilla to Meghan Markle and Princess Kate who often turn to symbolic jewels to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

The 76-year-old is often pictured wearing a pendant with a ruby as the centre stone (her birth stone) and the initials of her five grandchildren from her first marriage, and she layered the two symbolic chains together during the Sandringham Flower Show outing.

Queen Camilla stuck to the floral theme at the Sandringham Flower Show

Queen Camilla is also the queen of mixing high-lo fashion brands; along with the demi-fine coin necklace and couture dress, her outfit included a pair of £40/$54 IZIPIZI sunglasses, a vintage Van Cleefs and Arpels bracelet (rumoured to retail in the thousands) and a designer Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Small Leather Shoulder Bag.

King Charles III looked the epitome of cool at the Sandringham Flower Show

We can't write about Camilla's outfit without giving King Charles a special shout out too, who proved he’s still got style with his trendy ensemble. The King’s Sandringham Flower Show outfit is giving us all the inspiration we need for the men in our lives to up their fashion – his linen neutral suit, straw hat and pop of maroon was a breath of fresh air for the royal, but it’s the rounded shades that were the piece de resistance. King of cool, or what?

NOW SHOP

Camilla, The Queen Consort's go-to fashion brands to shop

Seeking a crystal necklace like Meghan Markle? Here's how to choose yours

The meaningful story behind Queen Camilla's brooch