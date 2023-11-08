Lauren Sanchez only just contains herself in red hot gown for appearance without Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez made sure all eyes were on her on Tuesday when she made a bold style-statement in a dress Jessica Rabbit would be proud of.

The American media personality, 53, put on dazzling display in a plunging, strapless gown, with a lace trim and thigh split as she walked the red carpet at the Glamour Women of the Year 2023 Awards.

Without her Amazon founder fiance, Jeff Bezos, by her side, Lauren posed solo and showed off her curves in the figure-hugging, floor length dress.

WATCH: Lauren Sanchez films inside stunning home kitchen

She pouted for the cameras before having her photo taken with other female guests, including Nicky Hilton and Chelsea Handler.

Ahead of her night on the town in New York, she shared photos of herself getting ready for the big event on social media.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez

Her appearance comes amid an exciting time for her and Jeff who recently announced he was moving permanently to Miami from his long-time home in Seattle.

The pair are preparing to settle down in a $147 million compound on Miami's Indian Creek 'Billionaire Bunker' island, where Tom Brady also has a home.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez with her glam squad

The two impressive plots span across five acres. Jeff bought the first for $68 million followed by the second for $79 million two months later.

It'll be a bittersweet pill for Jeff to swallow as Seattle was where he set up Amazon from the garage of his former home in the early 1990s.

© Getty Images Lauren is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Talking about his decision to move across the country he said in a message on Instagram: "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here.

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

© Getty The couple are relocating to Miami

He said he wanted to be nearer his beloved parents who have moved to Miami too and Lauren confessed she was happy with the relocation by posting a simple comment: "Miami," along with a red heart.

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami," Jeff added: "For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest."

© Dia Dipasupil Jeff was married to Mackenzie for 25 years

Jeff asked Lauren to marry him earlier this year when he popped the question with a ring estimated to be worth a staggering $3.5 million.

The couple went public with their romance in 2019 and have been living the life of luxury together ever since.

They got together shortly after Jeff divorced his wife of 25 years, novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

© Getty They've not disclosed their wedding plans

At the time, Lauren was also in the midst of a divorce after 13 years of marriage to Patrick Whitesell. She has two children from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

