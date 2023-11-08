Brigitte Nielsen, 60, thrills in striking new photos which highlight her statuesque physique

Brigitte Nielsen has still got it! The 60-year-old star stunned fans with her latest Instagram posts as they inundated her with praise over her beautiful photos.

The Danish model and ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone, oozed confidence in a series of posts her followers couldn't get enough of.

Brigitte - who welcomed her youngest daughter, Frida, five, when she was 54 - is embracing life and her photos prove it.

WATCH: Brigitte Nielsen opens up about family life and her daughter

Her most recent snapshots show Brigitte soaking up everything Paris has to offer as she visited the City of Love for a vacation.

Brigitte dazzled in a skintight ensemble as she struck pose after pose in the French capital. Ahead of her European getaway, Brigitte wowed with a beach photo in which she slipped into a strappy, purple dress and looked out at the ocean.

It looks like Brigitte did plenty of traveling over the summer as she also shared images of herself relaxing in swimwear. Fans have been blown away by the star and inundated her with comments. "I love how strong you are. You look fantastic," wrote one, while a second said: "Queen Brigitte looking as timeless as always."

Others remarked on what a wonderful mother she is after she posted videos and photos with her youngest, who helps keep her young.

Brigitte with her husband

She shares her daughter with her husband Mattia Dessi. It wasn't an easy journey to conceive and despite doctors telling her she only had a 2.5 per cent chance of success, she forged forward.

The actress had been trying IVF for a decade with several failed attempts. "I was always like, 'I want to do it until there are no embryos left,' somebody has to win the lottery," she had told The Guardian.

"I get a lot of letters and emails from women, so excited that I’ve given them the courage," she said of the reaction to being an older mom. "Some find it ridiculous, some find it awful, and some love it. I don’t really think it’s anyone’s business. It’s my husband and my life and we love what we do."

Brigitte is also a mom to four grown-up sons who live in Italy. She married Mattia in 2006.She is forever thankful for her family, but she says she can envision how her daughter may look at her in the coming years.

"As of Frida, she'll say 'mom, you're an old hag,' and I'll say: 'Frida, I'm the best mom you ever had.'"

Brigitte has been married five times, including a shortlived marriage to Sylvester Stallone from 1985-1987.

