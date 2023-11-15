Khloe Kardashian showcases seriously toned figure in sparkly bra top as she kicks off the holiday season

Khloe Kardashian looked seriously stylish as she stepped out in Bel Air on Tuesday November 14 to host a very special holiday party.

The Kardashians star dressed to impress in a sparkly bralette teamed with a pink suit and nude pumps for the soiree, held at Hotel Bel-Air.

The star styled her blond hair in loose waves and opted for a natural makeup look, complete with a nude lip and lashings of mascara, plus defined brows.

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian reveals her incredible workout secret

Khloe is working with leading shopping destination Rakuten, and helped to celebrate the brand's first ever The 5 Deals Before Black Friday holiday shopping event.

On the holiday season, Khloe said: "I love everything about the holidays, from spending quality time with my family to carefully picking gifts for everyone I love. That's why I'm excited to work with Rakuten to help you save on gifts for everyone on your shopping list. I hope this makes the holiday season a little less stressful and a little more joyful for shoppers."

Wanting guests to experience a version of the iconic Kardashian Christmas Eve party atmosphere, Khloe helped give the party a star quality feel, with delicious holiday cocktails, light bites, music and photo ops all on offer for the lucky attendees.

From November 18-22, Khloe will reveal a daily Cash Back deal, available for 24 hours only, so members of Rakuten can shop Kardashian-approved holiday gifts exclusively with the brand.

Khloe Kardashian hosted a festive party, looking fabulous in a sparkly bralette and pant suit

This year, Khloe will be celebrating Christmas with her famous family as usual, with her two. young children, True, five, and Tatum, one, at the forefront of it all.

Khloe loves nothing more than being a mom and aunt, and dotes on all her nieces and nephews. The Good American star shares her two children with ex Tristan Thompson, who she amicably co-parents with.

Khloe was practically glowing as she hosted the special event

She often shares sweet tributes to her family members on social media, particularly when it's their birthdays or on special occasions, and it's clear how much she means to them all too.

In an interview with Variety in March 2022, Khloe opened up about just how much of a hands-on mom she is, something she admitted, people are often surprised about.

© Instagram Khloe shares two children with Tristan Thompson

"Everyone is always so surprised by that. We’re really hands-on moms. We are very present and active with our kids. Family comes before everything – that’s always been who we are, since we started on TV in our 20’s, and now, we’ve all evolved and have our own little families within our big family umbrella," she said.

"It’s just who we are. It’s what makes us happy. It’s what we work hard for, so we can give them certain luxuries and have certain securities. It literally makes life worth living, having kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.