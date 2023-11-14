Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West sparks concern in latest photos

Kim Kardashian has recently come under fire from fans for allowing her 10-year-old daughter, North, to wear heavy makeup and fake nails, as showcased in a series of photos on TikTok.

The parenting style of the "Kardashians" star has often sparked debate, particularly as her children grow up under the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

In a recent TikTok compilation posted by Kim and North, the young girl was seen experimenting with various bold and extravagant looks.

The photos featured North and her friends engaging in various activities, including making homemade pizzas and dressing up in creative costumes.

© TikTok North West's latest TikTok sparks concern

One of the images captured North with her face painted green, adorned with fake eyelashes, lip gloss, face gems, and an array of colorful hair accessories, complemented by a large silver chain.

Another snapshot showcased North and her friends in oversized black hoodies and face masks, sporting chunky boots. In a selfie taken on her way to school, North appeared with noticeably enhanced eyelashes and lip gloss.

© TikTok North West has come under fire for latest images

Further images revealed North's adventurous fashion choices, from curly hair with a pink streak to a mirror selfie in matching dark blue hoodies.

A road trip photo and another with heavy makeup and a bright blue wig added to the eclectic mix. The young fashionista even experimented with the look of a pop star, complete with long fake acrylic nails, bold eyeshadow, and lipstick, embracing the y2k aesthetic.

© Getty North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 22/23 show in Paris.

In addition to these flamboyant outfits, North was also pictured wearing tooth gems, colored wigs, hair extensions, adult sunglasses, and face masks. Kim captioned the post with lighthearted emojis, indicating the fun nature of these explorations: "What my daughter makes on my phone," accompanied by a laughing emoji and pink hearts emoji.

However, not all fans were amused or supportive of this display. Criticism poured in, with many expressing concern over the amount of makeup North wore in the pictures.

Some fans criticized Kim's parenting approach, urging her to let North simply enjoy her childhood. "This is a lot- come on Kim," one fan commented, while another expressed concern: "I get really concerned with pictures like this."

© Getty North West accompanied her mom Kim to the afterparty of the Met Gala

The debate extended beyond the mere use of makeup, touching on the broader implications of sharing such images on a public platform. A fan pointed out the potential impact on North's self-esteem, drawing from personal experience with social media at a young age. They emphasized that their criticism was not directed at North, who is still a child, but rather at Kim, who fully understands the vast audience her daughter is reaching.

Another comment touched on the issue of early exposure to fame, with a fan noting, "She is already addicted to fame. It’s so sad."

The sentiment was echoed by others who felt that ten years old was too young for such heavy makeup and public exposure, with one concluding that the Kardashian family's approach to child-rearing should be questioned.

