Jennifer Aniston wows in feathers and sequins for candid NYE post

In a reflective mood, Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to look back on her 2023 highlights with a montage reel.
The 54-year-old Morning Show star showed off some stunning looks within the short video, and there was one particular look that stopped us in our tracks.
The Friends star could be seen wearing a stunning champagne-coloured dress that hugged her figure in all the right places.
To complete the look she added a plush feathery white shawl as she stood on a boat at nighttime.
Aniston's look was from the Paris leg of her Murder Mystery 2 press tour, where she dazzled alongside co-star Adam Sandler.
Aniston wrote in a caption to her 45.2 million followers, 'See ya 2023,' with a waving hand emoji.
She added that she was "grateful" and included a praying hands emoji as well as a red heart.
She simply said: "Happy New Year!"
The clips show lots of unseen moments from the actress' year, as she remains fairly private. We loved seeing a glimpse at the behind the scenes moments and her friends and her glam squad.
As a keen dog lover, it's no surprise to see her four-legged friends make an appearance.