Jennifer Aniston wows in feathers and sequins for candid NYE post

In a reflective mood, Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to look back on her 2023 highlights with a montage reel.

The 54-year-old Morning Show star showed off some stunning looks within the short video, and there was one particular look that stopped us in our tracks.

The Friends star went for a glamorous cover up in 2023

The Friends star could be seen wearing a stunning champagne-coloured dress that hugged her figure in all the right places.

Wow! Jennifer Aniston looked incredible as she posed on a boat

To complete the look she added a plush feathery white shawl as she stood on a boat at nighttime.

Aniston's look was from the Paris leg of her Murder Mystery 2 press tour, where she dazzled alongside co-star Adam Sandler.

A silver siren look for Jennifer Aniston

Aniston wrote in a caption to her 45.2 million followers, 'See ya 2023,' with a waving hand emoji.

She added that she was "grateful" and included a praying hands emoji as well as a red heart.

She simply said: "Happy New Year!"

Selfie time! Jennifer showed off the hairstyle that has inspired a generation

The clips show lots of unseen moments from the actress' year, as she remains fairly private. We loved seeing a glimpse at the behind the scenes moments and her friends and her glam squad.

Jennifer Aniston giving her dog a kisss

As a keen dog lover, it's no surprise to see her four-legged friends make an appearance.