Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Aniston wows in feathers and sequins for candid NYE post
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Jennifer Aniston wows in feathers and sequins for candid NYE post

Jennifer Aniston shares unseen photos in reflective New Year video…

Jennifer Aniston in feathers and sparkles at "Murder Mystery 2" Photocall At Pont Debilly
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Share this:

In a reflective mood, Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to look back on her 2023 highlights with a montage reel.

The 54-year-old Morning Show star showed off some stunning looks within the short video, and there was one particular look that stopped us in our tracks. 

The Friends star went for a glamorous cover up in 2023
The Friends star went for a glamorous cover up in 2023

The Friends star could be seen wearing a stunning champagne-coloured dress that hugged her figure in all the right places.

Wow! Jennifer Aniston looked incredible as she posed on a boat
Wow! Jennifer Aniston looked incredible as she posed on a boat

To complete the look she added a plush feathery white shawl as she stood on a boat at nighttime. 

Aniston's look was from the Paris leg of her Murder Mystery 2 press tour, where she dazzled alongside co-star Adam Sandler.

A silver siren look for Jennifer Aniston
A silver siren look for Jennifer Aniston

Aniston wrote in a caption to her 45.2 million followers, 'See ya 2023,' with a waving hand emoji.

She added that she was "grateful" and included a praying hands emoji as well as a red heart.

She simply said: "Happy New Year!"

Selfie time! Jennifer showed off the hairstyle that has inspired a generation
Selfie time! Jennifer showed off the hairstyle that has inspired a generation

The clips show lots of unseen moments from the actress' year, as she remains fairly private. We loved seeing a glimpse at the behind the scenes moments and her friends and her glam squad. 

Jennifer Aniston giving her dog a kisss
Jennifer Aniston giving her dog a kisss

As a keen dog lover, it's no surprise to see her four-legged friends make an appearance. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more