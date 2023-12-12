Jennifer Aniston is a vision in leather micro shorts

Jennifer Aniston never fails to impress with her incredible style, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in a pair of leather mini shorts on Monday.
Appearing on the cover of Variety alongside her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer looked sensational in the high-waisted leather shorts, which she teamed with a buttoned V-neck shirt, a pair of black heels and tights.
The Friends actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and a bangle bracelet while wearing her hair in a natural-looking wavy style.
As for her makeup, Jennifer, 54, opted for a stroke of black mascara, a rosy blush, and a matte pink lip to finish.
Reese, 47, looked perfectly co-ordinated with her co-star as she wore a black fitted dress with a collar, a pair of black heels and gold hoop earrings.
Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video of the pair on the photoshoot.
During the Variety interview, Jennifer opened up about the recent passing of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry.
"As he said he'd love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy – that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."
She continued: "It is. I want people to know that he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."
Following the passing of Matthew on October 28, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a moving tribute, that contained throwback photos and text messages exchanged between the pair.