Jennifer Aniston is a vision in leather micro shorts

Jennifer Aniston never fails to impress with her incredible style, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in a pair of leather mini shorts on Monday.

Appearing on the cover of Variety alongside her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer looked sensational in the high-waisted leather shorts, which she teamed with a buttoned V-neck shirt, a pair of black heels and tights.

The Friends actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and a bangle bracelet while wearing her hair in a natural-looking wavy style.

As for her makeup, Jennifer, 54, opted for a stroke of black mascara, a rosy blush, and a matte pink lip to finish.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are co-stars on The Morning Show and close friends

Reese, 47, looked perfectly co-ordinated with her co-star as she wore a black fitted dress with a collar, a pair of black heels and gold hoop earrings.

Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video of the pair on the photoshoot.

During the Variety interview, Jennifer opened up about the recent passing of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry at the 1995 NBC Fall Preview circa 1995 at the Lincoln Center in New York.

"As he said he'd love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy – that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

Jennifer Aniston in tears over Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles

She continued: "It is. I want people to know that he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Following the passing of Matthew on October 28, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a moving tribute, that contained throwback photos and text messages exchanged between the pair.