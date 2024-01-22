Aspiring fashion designers can win €10,000 to kickstart their career – here’s how

January is the ideal time to set your intentions for the next year, and if you or a loved one are dreaming of a career in the fashion industry, we have just the ticket.

The Shein X Global Challenge is returning for a third year, helping to foster the talent of tomorrow. Offering a generous prize to invest in your line and the chance to see your designs modelled on the catwalk, it could spell the start of a lucrative career and give you the platform to kickstart your own label.

As part of its mission to empower emerging artists and make the business of fashion accessible for the next generation, Shein is inviting students and any aspiring designers across the world to submit digital sketches of three full and original looks based on the theme of “radiance”, accompanied by the inspiration behind their vision.

Models on the runway at the 2023 Shein X Global showcase

Judges from the leading etailer’s fashion and retail team will draw up a shortlist for an expert panel of four leading figures from the fashion and media industries. They will be seeking entries that best embody this year’s theme and embrace creativity in its most original form.

The top ten emerging designers to make the final round will gather in London this spring to meet the judges and attend design masterclasses, where they will receive expert feedback on their collections and tailored advice to enable them to progress their careers in the fashion industry.

They will also see their collections modelled on the catwalk later this year, with the overall winner awarded €10,000 (£8,600) to invest in their own brand.

As well the masterclass, showcase and generous prize fund, the overall winner will see their designs come to life to be sold on Shein’s website and receive a dedicated intro page seen by millions of customers online plus exposure on social media. They will retain the rights to their work and earn a commission from each sale of their products.

Three designers from the top ten will secure cash prizes of €5,000 (£4,300), while the remaining six will each receive €3,000 (£2,580).

Since its launch in 2021, Shein X has worked with over 4,600 designers from more than 20 countries to discover and nurture future fashion stars. The brand has launched nearly 2,000 collections including 25,000 original creations since 2022 and released more than $5million in commission to the designers.

Finalists will see their creations modelled in a catwalk show

Winners of the global competition are helped to scale up their businesses by leveraging the etailer’s on-demand manufacturing model, with access to fabric libraries, supply chain technologies and global logistics. Entrants also gain exposure with the brand’s vast community of customers across the globe.

By providing fledgling designers with marketing, manufacturing, operational and financial support, Shein helps individuals to focus on what they excel at: creating desirable and captivating collections using their unique vision.

The future of fashion is here, and you’re invited to join the collective! Entries close on 15 February 2024.

To find out more about the Shein X Global challenge, watch videos by previous winners and enter the competition, visit the website. Follow the challenge on Instagram @sheinx__official.