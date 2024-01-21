Holly Willoughby defies expectations in stunning off-the-shoulder dress

After looking sensational in silver for last week's kick-off episode of Dancing on Ice, Holly Willoughby delivered a fabulous follow-up look for week two of the ITV skating competition.

Rocking the most incredible off-the-shoulder long pink dress, Holly, 42, was spellbinding as she joined her brand new co-host Stephen Mulhern to welcome the 2024 crop of aspiring ice skaters to the rink. The stunning gown hugged her figure perfectly and featured an eye-catching large, gathered bow at the left shoulder.

Holly shared a look at her outfit on Instagram before the show and referenced Mean Girls as she wrote in the caption: "On Sundays we wear pink! @dancingonice 6:30pm on @itv … see you soon #hwstyle dress by @solacelondon jewellery by @damianiofficial @di_damiani shoes by @renecaovilla."

Holly wowed once again on Sunday

The star's stylist Danielle Whiteman always helps her look stunning, as does her trusted MUA Patsy O'Neill and beloved hairstylist Ciler Peksah. On Sunday, the mum-of-three wore her blonde bob with a centre parting and wore a smokey eye with a neutral lip, keeping her accessories simple to allow her va-va-voom dress to make a statement.

Last week, Holly ensured she was looking her best in a figure-hugging silver Suzanne Neville dress that sparkled like a dream. She styled the low-cut garment with simple jewellery and wore her blonde bob loose with a neutral hue of pink lipstick enhancing her pout.

The presenter's return to the limelight comes after a lengthy period of absence following her decision to step down from This Morning amid an attempted kidnap plot.

Last week saw the blonde beauty rocking a sparkly, silver and sequinned Suzanne Neville dress

The shock move came just a few months after her close friend and colleague Phillip Schofield left ITV following his admission he had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Just this week, ITV confirmed Holly's official This Morning replacement, Sian Welby. The rising star currently hosts Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp, and fans of This Morning might recognise her as being a regular reporter on the show.

This series, Holly has been joined by Stephen Mulhern

Holly's stylist Danielle previously gave an insight into working with the presenter in an interview on the star's lifestyle blog, Wylde Moon, revealing she feels lucky to consider Holly a friend.

"I love the aspect of the job where I get to meet people that wouldn't normally cross my path in everyday life. And most importantly the fact that I get to work with my friends! Because we spend so much time together, there’s nothing we don’t know about each other's lives and support each other through," she said.

"It’s honestly not like work. I'm so lucky… apart from the returns… did I mention the returns?!"

Holly's princess look from 2021 remains one of our favourite DOI dresses

The Welsh stylist also added that her most asked question is whether she gets to keep the clothes – and the answer is a resounding no.

"We have great relationships with most of the fashion/designer PRs where we’re able to loan sample items for Holly to wear, that we then return afterwards – which is great for sustainability" she explained.

"There are of course some occasions where I do need to buy, but more often than not, the outfits go back."