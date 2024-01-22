Sofia Vergara forgets her swimsuit during sun-soaked vacation - see photo

Sofia Vegara wasn't about to let a little thing like forgetting her swimsuit stop her from soaking up the sun in Miami over the weekend.

The America's Got Talent star revealed she'd jetted to The Sunshine State but left her bathers at home.

In an image shared on Instagram, Sofia appeared makeup free as she lounged on the balcony with the sun beating down on her.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara is unrecognizable as she's transformed for her role in Griselda

Rather than flaunt her curves in a sizzling one-piece, the 51-year-old kicked back in a pair of hot pink pajamas that she'd fashioned into a strapless top and shorts.

"When u forget your bathing suit but you wake up in Miami," she captioned the post as fans commented on her makeshift outfit and added crying with laughter emojis.

Sofia has been globe-trotting in recent weeks to promote the release of her highly-anticipated new Netflix series Griselda. She stars as Griselda Blanco who was once one of the world's most prominent drug lords.

Speaking about her gripping new drama while visiting London, she said: "I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending. I wanted change."

Sofia as Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix drama

However, it's since been revealed that the family of the real Griselda has filed a lawsuit alleging that Netflix did not seek authorization to use the family's image.

The suit has called upon a judge to halt the release of the series, which will air on 25 January 2024.Netflix has pitched the show as "fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history".

© Getty Sofia attended the 'Griselda' premiere at the Callao Cinema in Madrid

The role is a far cry from her character, the lovable Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family which made Sofia a household name.

Sofia has taken on the challenge of playing Griselda with gusto and explained why she wanted to embrace this role.

© Instagram Sofia always oozes elegance

"There were many things that I loved about that character because as an actor getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating," she said. "I don't understand many things about her but I took on the role because I'm Colombian, I'm a woman, I'm a mother and I'm an immigrant.

"I don't feel like I need a man. I mean, no, I want one but I don't need one," she said with a laugh, referencing her 2023 divorce from second husband Joe Manganiello.

They confirmed they were divorcing after seven years of marriage last year.

