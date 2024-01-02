Sofia Vergara is sensational in strapless corset top and incredible sequin pants

Sofia Vergara saw in 2024 in style and we would expect nothing less from the America's Got Talent star who can always be relied upon to bring her sartorial A game.

The actress, 51, took to Instagram to show off her New Year's Eve celebrations alongside her friends including makeup mogul Anastasia Soare and she looked so stylish. Sofia was seen wearing a sheer corset top with black boning.

© Instagram Sofia and her pals celebrated in style

The Modern Family star teamed the corset top with a pair of dazzling low-rise sequin pants with a wide leg. She added a simple gold bangle and matching gilded gold earrings to add a statement without overpowering the showstopping outfit.

© Instagram Sofia partied with Anastasia and her daughter

The Chef actress wore her hair in a casual straight style and her makeup was worn in her usual style – a cat eye created by a dark brown eyeshadow and a rosy nude lip with a satin finish.

© Instagram Sofia wowed in a black corset top

She was seen making the most of the celebrations wearing a fun headband and holding a party blower with her friends who wore an array of glamorous black outfits. The owner of Anastasia Beverly Hills wore a fabulous sheer long-sleeve black top tucked into a pair of black belted pants with a cropped sequin black blazer and a diamante-adorned heart pendant.

© Instagram Sofia posed for a selfie

The first carousel of glitzy photos was captioned: "Bienvenido 2024!!! Familia y amigos q amo", which translates to: "Welcome 2024!!! Family and friends I love". She posted a second round of festive snaps and said: "Wishing all of u a safe, fun, productive 2024. Luv to all my followers [sic]."

© Instagram Sofia let her hair down on New Year's Eve

The Hot Pursuit star wore an array of fabulous outfits over the festive season. She was seen in a relaxed moment snuggling up to her friend Margie Heilbron in a plush cream armchair wearing a fabulous pair of leopard print satin pyjamas with roses printed on the sleeves.

© Instagram Sofia relaxed over the festive period

Sofia was also seen days prior celebrating Anastasia's birthday. The Griselda star wore a sheer black long-sleeve shirt with a plunging neckline revealing a lace bralette. She teamed it with a pair of shiny wide-leg black pants and a matching shiny blazer.

© Instagram Sofia wowed in black alongside her pals

The Wild Card actress was a sight to behold when she was seen posing in front of an impressive Christmas tree with her pals. Sofia wore an emerald green jumpsuit with a cowl neckline. She added a gold necklace and once again wore her hair down and straight.

© Instagram Sofia wowed in green at Christmas

We loved the glamorous look Sofia opted for when she was seen enjoying a night out with fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum. Whilst Sofia wore a chocolate brown figure-hugging Yves Saint Laurent maxi dress, Heidi opted for a black sequin mini dress. Both of the stars wore strappy black heels.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum in a photo shared on Instagram ahead of a night out

Sofia is a fan of a slinky chocolate brown dress. The actress shared photos with her 32.3 million Instagram followers when she celebrated Thanksgiving at Anastasia's house last year. The mother-of-one wore a very similar slinky dress but this time chose a style covered in glitter.

© Instagram Sofia with her lookalike niece and sister

The dress featured a thigh-split and she styled the piece with a pair of platformed gold heels and was seen twinning with her lookalike niece Claudia, 27, and sister Veronica. Her sister and niece also wowed in sparkly looks.

Claudia wore a matching long-sleeve crop top with a bodycon midi skirt in a rose gold shade and Veronica stunned in a cool-toned brown dress.