Sofia Vergara stuns in super sheer shirt and chic lacy bralet

Sofia Vergara has taken to Instagram to wish her friend a happy birthday, and she celebrated in style. The America's Got Talent judge, 51, looked so glamorous with her friend and makeup mogul Anastasia Soare, of makeup line Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia's daughter Claudia and stylist Charlene E Roxborough Konsker.

The Modern Family actress looked stunning in a sheer black long-sleeve shirt with a plunging neckline. A glimpse of a lacy bralet peeked out through the sheer shirt and Sofia added a pair of shiny wide-leg black trousers and a matching shiny blazer.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara celebrated Anastasia's birthday

The Hot Pursuit star was seen holding onto a sparkly envelope clutch bag and her jewellery was so chic – statement pieces in black and gold. She also wore a white manicure.

© Instagram Sofia posed in style

The actress' hair was worn in a straight style and her makeup was so glamorous – a brown-toned nude lip and cat-eye shadow combo never fails.

The friends were seen posing in a stylish restaurant setting with fairy lights and trees. Anastasia, 66, looked chic in a black long-sleeve dress covered in sequins with a pair of over-the-knee black boots and a dramatic silver necklace.

© Instagram Sofia wowed in black alongside her pals

Her daughter, 36, opted for a daring look in the form of a lacy see-through bodysuit teamed with a leather mini skirt and black stockings. Her lilac locks were worn in a low ponytail.

Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to wish Anastasia a happy birthday with a carousel of glitzy photos. The momager, 68, wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful @anastasiasoare! You are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside and I feel so blessed to call you my friend. You are an amazing daughter, mother, sister and friend. I’m wishing you the most magical year ever filled with lots of love!! I love you."

The carousel of photos included a dazzling shot of Kris in a sequined gold halterneck top with black flares next to Anastasia in a satin strapless top, sequinned black skirt, and dovetail grey blazer. She added a satin choker with a crucifix.

In another sweet snap, the friends posed at Kris Jenner's house. The mother-of-six wowed in a bright red ruffled floor-length dress next to Anastasia in a sheer black midi dress covered in a sparkly firework pattern. She paired the showstopping dress with a pair of over-the-knee boots – a clear staple in her wardrobe.

© Getty Sofi­a Vergara attended the Women In Cinema Gala

Sofia is partial to a glamorous black look. She attended the Women In Cinema Gala during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia earlier this month wearing a stunning black form-fitting strapless midi dress with a mermaid skirt. She paired the piece with a pair of strappy platformed heels.

© Getty Sofia Vergara spoke on stage during the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival

The Griselda star also wowed in a different black dress at the Saudi Arabia event when she stepped onto the stage wearing a slinky black midi-dress with a sweetheart neckline adorned with diamantés in a chain shape.

© Getty Sofia wowed in red

The Chef star switched it up when she wore a red hot look to the opening reception of Sami Hayek's show: Frequency at Christie's Beverly Hills in November. Sofia wore a red floaty midi dress with a split across the chest and ruching at the waist.

The dress also featured subtle bell sleeves and she paired the look with a pair of metallic platform heels that Gloria Delgado-Pritchett would be proud of.