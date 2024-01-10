Sofia Vergara is a goddess in off-the-shoulder slinky gown with ethereal embellishments

Sofia Vergara looked so glamorous as she stepped onto the red carpet in Madrid last night for the premiere of her new movie, Griselda, at the Callao Cinema. The Modern Family actress, 51, was seen in a drop-dead gorgeous slinky black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruching over the entire piece that grazed the floor. The star of the show was the gown's incredible sleeves.

The form-fitting sleeves featured gold embroidered flowers which were enhanced with gold beading for an ethereal touch. Sofia amplified the goddess feel of the dress by adding a selection of gold jewels. She wore diamanté-encrusted gold rings and a pair of dramatic feather-shaped ear cuffs. Her hair and makeup added to the glamorous appeal. The America's Got Talent judge's makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani applied a rosy matte lip and a warm-toned smokey eye accentuated her hazel eyes. Her brunette locks were styled in a straight blowdry with a middle part.

© Getty Sofia Vergara wowed in a black embellished gown

Sofia was seen stepping onto the red carpet with the show's producer Eric Newman, screenwriter Andrés Baiz, and actor Ernesto Alterio. The actress was seen signing fan autographs, answering interview questions, and even took to Instagram to show off the behind the scenes of her big night. "Premiere time!", she wrote, sharing a mirror selfie in her gorgeous dress with her 32.4 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo with her friends Alejandro Asen and David Bisbal.

The Chef actress was seen on her Instagram jetting off to London as she embarks upon the Griselda press tour. Sofia stood next to the plane wearing a black loungewear set with a longline tan coat and white trainers that matched with her friend who stood beside her. The actress also carried the quilted 'Icare Maxi Shopping' bag by YSL with the brand's logo in gold hardware and topped off the look with a pair of rimless sunglasses.

Sofia has added plenty of all-black looks to her repertoire of late. Take a look at our favourites…

A New Year's Eve look © Instagram The Hot Pursuit actress rang in the New Year in style when she was seen with a group of friends including makeup mogul Anastasia Soare in a sensational black corset top and coordinating sparkly wide-leg pants. We loved how Sofia kept jewellery to a minimum, opting for statement gold bangles and matching earrings, and ditching necklaces to allow the outfit to do the talking.



Girls' night out © Instagram The AGT judge was seen wearing black alongside her girlfriends at a restaurant in California, this time opting for a timeless shirt moment with a plunging neckline. A glimpse of a lacy bralette peeked through and Sofia added a pair of shiny wide-leg black pants and a matching blazer for a touch of pizazz. Her hair was worn in a poker-straight style and she topped off the look with a brown-toned nude lip.



The 'Griselda' press tour kicks off in style © Getty Sofia opted for a feminine take on a trouser moment when she took to Instagram just days ago in a pair of super wide-leg pants which she teamed with a strapless black top with a built-in leather belt, crediting YSL and Max Mara for her outfit. The actress added a pair of oversized gold buckle earrings with a black metal centre and ditched the brown lip for a rosier hue.



Party ready © Instagram The Wild Card star got in the festive spirit with, you guessed it, an all-black ensemble. Sofia was seen wearing a pair of sequinned pants with a black bodysuit and an extra touch of party flare – a rhinestone-adorned shoulder bag by Prada. Her oversized sparkly earrings, a theme in Sofia's wardrobe, completed the look.



