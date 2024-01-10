Sofia Vergara is a goddess in off-the-shoulder slinky gown with ethereal embellishments

Sofia Vergara looked so glamorous as she stepped onto the red carpet in Madrid last night for the premiere of her new movie, Griselda, at the Callao Cinema. The Modern Family actress, 51, was seen in a drop-dead gorgeous slinky black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruching over the entire piece that grazed the floor. The star of the show was the gown's incredible sleeves.
The form-fitting sleeves featured gold embroidered flowers which were enhanced with gold beading for an ethereal touch. Sofia amplified the goddess feel of the dress by adding a selection of gold jewels. She wore diamanté-encrusted gold rings and a pair of dramatic feather-shaped ear cuffs. Her hair and makeup added to the glamorous appeal. The America's Got Talent judge's makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani applied a rosy matte lip and a warm-toned smokey eye accentuated her hazel eyes. Her brunette locks were styled in a straight blowdry with a middle part.
Sofia was seen stepping onto the red carpet with the show's producer Eric Newman, screenwriter Andrés Baiz, and actor Ernesto Alterio. The actress was seen signing fan autographs, answering interview questions, and even took to Instagram to show off the behind the scenes of her big night. "Premiere time!", she wrote, sharing a mirror selfie in her gorgeous dress with her 32.4 million Instagram followers, alongside a photo with her friends Alejandro Asen and David Bisbal.
The Chef actress was seen on her Instagram jetting off to London as she embarks upon the Griselda press tour. Sofia stood next to the plane wearing a black loungewear set with a longline tan coat and white trainers that matched with her friend who stood beside her. The actress also carried the quilted 'Icare Maxi Shopping' bag by YSL with the brand's logo in gold hardware and topped off the look with a pair of rimless sunglasses.
Sofia has added plenty of all-black looks to her repertoire of late. Take a look at our favourites…
DISCOVER: Sofia Vergara addresses plastic surgery rumours as she reveals exact beauty regime