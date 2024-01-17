Sofia Vergara could be a 90s supermodel in sensational fitted dress and black stockings

Sofia Vergara has been working up a storm when it comes to her ever-growing wardrobe of next-level looks that she has rocked whilst promoting her new Netflix show Griselda. The actress, 51, looked so stunning as she stepped out for an evening in NYC to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She has been touring extensively to talk about the new limited series in which she stars as real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco and we think last night's look might be one of her best yet.

The Modern Family star was seen in a figure-hugging black cocktail dress that came down to her shin. The piece featured a scoop detail on the neckline and gold hardware on the straps for a subtle hint of detail. The star teamed the sublime dress with a pair of sheer black stockings and a pair of classy pointed-toe stilettos. We know from previous looks that Sofia is a loyal wearer of gold jewellery and last night's public outing was no different. The Chef actress added a gold cuff bangle on each wrist, a pair of gold statement earrings, and two dazzling gold rings.

© Getty Sofia Vergara appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

As she was seen entering the studio Sofia stopped for a photo in the most glamorous coat imaginable. The midi-length style was made from sumptuous black velvet and complemented the classic star quality of the look perfectly. Her white square manicure was an appreciated understated touch. Sofia worked the 90s supermodel aesthetic to its full advantage when she opted for a gorgeous curly blowout that Brooke Shields would adore. The Hot Pursuit actress' makeup was worn in her usual style that never fails her – a brown smokey eye and mid-tone rosy matte lip with bold brows.

© Getty Sofia channeled a 90s supermodel vibe

© Getty Sofia added a classic black coat

Take a look at Sofia's most eye-catching looks as she takes the world by storm in Griselda…

A sheer lacy moment © Getty Sofia braved the cold when she wowed in a classic black pencil skirt was seen in New York City on the promo tour. She styled the skirt with a sheer lace top revealing a lace bralette and added an extra element of structure with a boxy cropped blazer. She ditched the black stockings and popped on a pair of patent pointed-toe stilettos for a sultry take on a workwear aesthetic.



A dazzling ice queen moment © Getty The former America's Got Talent judge ditched the all-black ensembles she so often defaults to in favour of a dazzling white power suit covered in sequins in Soho, NYC where she was spotted stopping for a slice of pizza. She paired the wide-leg pantsuit with a crisp white shirt and white stilettos – think workwear goes bridal and you have this look. She topped off the look with a caramel-coloured padded coat over her shoulders to shield her from the city chill.



A smart-casual moment © Getty Sofia perfectly blended smart and casual when she stepped out wearing a pair of wide-leg black pants and a tie-neck brown chiffon shirt but added a pair of heels and that incredible velvet coat once again. The sunglasses were an apt Hollywood touch and her YSL clutch screamed luxury.



A red carpet moment © Getty Sofia dazzled when she stepped onto the red carpet in Madrid. The AGT judge wore a slinky black evening gown that sat off the shoulder for a gorgeous goddess look. The piece featured ethereal embroidered sleeves that had gold floral climbing up from each wrist. Her gold earrings added another layer of visual interest and she wore a darker brown lip for an evening look that works time and time again.

