Sofia Vergara could be a 90s supermodel in sensational fitted dress and black stockings

Sofia Vergara has been working up a storm when it comes to her ever-growing wardrobe of next-level looks that she has rocked whilst promoting her new Netflix show Griselda. The actress, 51, looked so stunning as she stepped out for an evening in NYC to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She has been touring extensively to talk about the new limited series in which she stars as real-life Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco and we think last night's look might be one of her best yet.
The Modern Family star was seen in a figure-hugging black cocktail dress that came down to her shin. The piece featured a scoop detail on the neckline and gold hardware on the straps for a subtle hint of detail. The star teamed the sublime dress with a pair of sheer black stockings and a pair of classy pointed-toe stilettos. We know from previous looks that Sofia is a loyal wearer of gold jewellery and last night's public outing was no different. The Chef actress added a gold cuff bangle on each wrist, a pair of gold statement earrings, and two dazzling gold rings.
As she was seen entering the studio Sofia stopped for a photo in the most glamorous coat imaginable. The midi-length style was made from sumptuous black velvet and complemented the classic star quality of the look perfectly. Her white square manicure was an appreciated understated touch. Sofia worked the 90s supermodel aesthetic to its full advantage when she opted for a gorgeous curly blowout that Brooke Shields would adore. The Hot Pursuit actress' makeup was worn in her usual style that never fails her – a brown smokey eye and mid-tone rosy matte lip with bold brows.
Take a look at Sofia's most eye-catching looks as she takes the world by storm in Griselda…
