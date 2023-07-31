Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith reveals inspiration behind her big style transformations

Will Smith's multi-talented daughter Willow Smith has opened up about the inspirations behind her recent and past style transformations in an interview with Vogue. The Lately I Feel Everything album writer, 22, revealed that first and foremost, it's the music she creates which influences how she styles herself.

"The music that I make has a huge influence on how I want to present myself," she said, before adding: "In general, I'm just tapping into what feels true to me right now." But this does include taking inspiration from others as well, as she also elaborated on. "I'm really studying the greats like Alice Coltrane and Charlie Parker and diving into their vibes," the 'Whip My Hair' singer revealed.

WATCH: Willow tending to one of her most recent style transformations

Willow was speaking with Vogue in order to discuss her most recent collaboration with Mugler on their latest Alien Goddess fragrance: Supra Florale Eau de Parfum, which launched July 31. Speaking about the campaign, which sees the star stun with a shaved head and several rose gold piercings, the I Am Legend actress said: "I think the idea of the Alien Goddess campaign in itself is revolutionary.

© Instagram Willow Smith's buzzcut look which features in the Mugler ad campaign

"I love how they try to push the envelope in terms of what the mainstream finds beautiful," she continued, before opening up about her own taste in fragrances, which she described as "hippie", "botanical" and "herby". Willow spoke to the magazine via Zoom, and the actress was wearing her hair in braids and a bob-cut at the time. This makes a change from the afro she was recently seen sporting along with a fashionable black bikini during a peaceful-looking wilderness vacation away from her $3.1 million Malibu home.

Willow Smith looked stylish in a black bikini while on relaxing nature-filled vacation recently

It's likely Willow's afro was a result of the buzzcut which she had done for her work with Mugler. But it appears the star has now grown it out to the braids mentioned in the interview. In early July, a surprise selfie from the 'Meet Me At Our Spot' singer showed off this look in all its glory, and debuted an additional piercing which she had received following her Mugler photo shoot.

© Instagram Willow Smith's bridge piercing and gothic look

While Willow has experimented with grungier looks in the past, this photograph was a departure from her more recent candid no-makeup shots as she was wearing thick black eyeliner, dark red lipstick and some faded blush along with an impressive set of long lashes. The artist's gothic look was completed with a black and silver spiked choker, plus the aforementioned new piercing, which is on the bridge of her nose. This new bit of bling joins her several ear piercings, septum piercing, and the tongue piercing which it is believed she got when she was 11.

In June, perhaps prior to her most recent Mugler photoshoot and change of appearance, Willow looked gorgeous in another varied style. This time, she was pictured in a selfie wearing her hair in beaded cornrows which were braided in a zig-zag pattern.

Willow Smith showcased her beaded braids on Instagram

Fans immediately rained praise on the star for her beautiful look: "Can we talk about your braids? Oh wow," one wrote. Meanwhile, another summarized the comment section effectively by simply writing: "Your hair is amazing."