Joanna Gaines looks phenomenal in tiny mini skirt in celebratory photo - wait till you see her shoes

Joanna Gaines has had the time of her life over the past few days as she's been hosting the annual Silobration do at her and husband Chip Gaines' silos in Waco, Texas - and it seems like it's gone down a treat with fans too!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Joanna shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos from the celebratory event - which marks 20 years of their company, Magnolia.

In the photos from Saturday's festivities, Joanna looked stylish dressed in a grey speckled mini skirt teamed with black tights, a co-ordinating black top and booted heels.

The leg-lengthening ankle boots completed the stylish look, and featured a contrasting wooden chunky heel.

The three day event took place from October 19-21, and featured a jam-packed program of events for guests. Joanna and Chip first announced the Silobration event back in August, with the couple sharing footage of themselves talking about the upcoming event from their living room in Texas.

Joanna Gaines looked effortlessly stylish in a mini skirt and boots at the Silobration event

"Silobration is all about food and family, friends," Joanna told their followers, as Chip jokingly interjected: "Dad bods.." "You'll see a lot of dad bods," Joanna continued.

"There's great entertainment, some shopping, there's some amazing vendors that come from all over. We're also going to do something a little different, where Chip and I are going to be on stage reminiscing about the past 20 years. And what a wild ride it's been!"

© Instagram Joanna Gaines shares a sweet message ahead of the Magnolia Silobration Weekend

In the caption, they wrote: "Save the Date: Oct. 19-21. We’re throwing a big party at the Silos to celebrate 20 years of @magnolia. We hope to see you there!"

Chip and Joanna are the co-owners of Magnolia Network, formerly DIY Network, the home to several personality-based programs that focus on home renovation, construction, design, and general lifestyle.

© Getty Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated 20 years of Magnolia this year

The two founded their company Magnolia Market in 2003, the same year they got married, and rose to prominence when their show Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV in 2013.

When the show ended in 2018, around the time Discovery purchased the company that owned HGTV and DIY Network, they announced that they were working on a deal with Discovery to create their own "lifestyle focused media network."

When Fixer Upper was renewed for a spin-off on Magnolia Network, talks of their acquisition moved forward, and in early 2022, DIY Network was officially relaunched as Magnolia Network.

© Cindy Ord Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines also marked their 20th wedding anniversary

It's been an exciting year for Joanna and Chip with both the 20th anniversary of Magnolia and their own milestone wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated at home with their children - Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, five.

They are also parents to Drake, 18, who flew the nest last year to attend college. Known for their relatability, the family often share personal stories about their family life too. In August, Joanna opened up her thoughts on Drake leaving home to go to college.

Chatting to People, she said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast. Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The couple are doting parents to five children

In an essay in Magnolia Journal, the quarterly lifestyle magazine she publishes with her husband, Joanna further reflected on Drake's then upcoming departure. "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she wrote.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement." "But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

