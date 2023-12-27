Kelly Ripa poses in her underwear as she rings in Christmas with divisive photo

Kelly Ripa turned up the heat for the festive season posing in her underwear but fans were left a little bemused.

The TV host, 53, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, got into the Christmas spirit with a post shared on Instagram.

In the first image, the long-time couple were dressed to the nines and beaming in front of their incredible, decorated tree.

In the second, they were underdressed with matching T-shirts with the words 'Big Nick Energy' emblazoned on the front of them.

Kelly opted out of pants and wore green underwear that sparked a conversation between her social media followers.

Many asked why she was only wearing panties while others were convinced she was in her bathing suit. "Why is she in her underwear," wrote one, while a second said: "People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!!’ Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!"

Others marveled at their youthful appearance and chimed in with comments such as "Kelly you look like a teenager," and, "You look like you are getting younger every year".

Some cheeky fans quipped: "Why can't we see Mark in his underwear," and branded the pair their "favorite people on TV".

Both Kelly and Mark work hard to stay in shape, with the mom-of-three rarely missing a workout.

Her personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, paid tribute to her client earlier this year with a video on Instagram.

Alongside the clip of them enjoying one of her energetic dance classes together, she wrote: "12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the fire. Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!!

"Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC.. And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day."

Kelly's dedication to health was also praised by Dr. Daryl Gioffre, author of Get Off Your Sugar, who opened up about Kelly's diet to HELLO! in 2021.

"If I had to define Kelly in one word, that would be balance," he said. "To meet the high demands of a very busy lifestyle, Kelly is always one step ahead by the way she takes care of her health and body.

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know. She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

