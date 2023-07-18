David Muir's appearance sends Kelly Ripa into a tailspin during BTS moment on Live!

The news anchor and Live! host have been friends for years

David Muir pulled out all the stops for his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday - and it didn't go unnoticed by the hosts.

Mark Consuelos shared a clip of him and his wife, Kelly Ripa, greeting the World News Tonight achor at the door of his dressing room ahead of his interview on their show.

The pair put on an animated display as they swooned over their friend with Kelly calling him "rich" looking and Mark marveling at what he was wearing.

The moment - seen in the video above - also saw Mark approving of Kelly's "Barbie Doll" outfit choice as she wowed in a figure-hugging, hot pink dress for the occasion.

Mark captioned the post on Instagram: "Hard hitting questions going down today with @davidmuirabc," before revealing his nickname for his buddy, "AKA Captain Handsome."

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock David and Kelly have been friends for years

Fans agreed and commented: "Love the dress! Who is it from. You all look great," and, "He is handsome. I love David," while a third remarked: "David Muir is such a great guy. So glad he anchors our evening news."

The 20/20 host is incredibly close to the Consuelos-Ripa family and last year, he opened up about his summer with Mark, Kelly and their children, Joaquin, Lola, and Michael.

Kelly and Mark have three children who David is also close to

At the time, David mentioned that they often spend days by the pool and barbecue together over the summer. "You are a great grill master, your cheeseburgers are delicious," Kelly gushed. "Joaquin would rather eat at David's than anywhere else on earth."

He felt a surge of pride upon hearing this and then talked of meeting their youngest at a recent pool. He said: "You bring Joaquin, and I'm like 'who's this guy you've brought with you?'

© Getty Mark and Kelly me on All My Children - and now host their show together and have three children

"Joaquin, he's been a grown-up since he was a kid. I'm gonna shower some praise on Kelly and Mark here. "We were in the pool talking about what we always do, how we're gonna save the world, how do we make things better. Joaquin's in the pool quietly listening to it all like he has for years, and he's weighing in this year.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kelly and her family are incredibly close

"Sometimes different opinions than us, which is what happens after the first year in school," referencing then 19-year-old's first year away from home as a University of Michigan student.

David continued: "I can see you and Mark just beaming because Joaquin, and all the kids, they're turning out great." Kelly proudly added: "Well, you have been a tremendous influence on all my kids."

Mark with his sons who are now as tall as he is

Most recently, David showed his support for Kelly and Mark's daughter, Lola, as she forges forward with her singing career. Resharing a photo of Lola's new single cover, which was originally posted to the singer's Instagram page, David congratulated the 22-year-old on her exciting achievement. "Congrats," he wrote, adding a flame emoji.

Lola released her second single, Divine Timing, on July 14.