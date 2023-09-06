Kelly Ripa's daughter is a beach bombshell in ribbed white swimsuit

Lola is a singer and the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know how to vacation in style... and their daughter Lola is fast following in their footsteps.

The Live! hosts sent fans into overdrive when they shared a series of dreamy vacation photos from their time away over the summer on Instagram.

Included in the "photo dump" were plenty of images of the couple and their three children, Joaquin, 20, Lola, 22, and Michael 26, frolicking in the ocean and on the beach.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's family photos through the years - see how they have changed

One photo of Lola showed her splashing at the waters edge, wearing a white, ribbed swimsuit which was belted at the waist.

She looked effortlessly chic with her long hair slicked back and she had accessorized with bracelets and a pair of drop earrings.

Fans commented on the photos and couldn't help but notice how gorgeous Lola is and how handsome Kelly and Mark's sons are.

© Instagram/Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos hit the beach in a white swimsuit

"Your whole family could do a Versace commercial together," wrote one, while another said: "So so beautiful!! Beautiful family! Beautiful people," and a third commented: "How proud you must be of your gorgeous family!! Oh and let's not forget MARK."

Their Labor Day antics mark the end of the summer for the famous family who will now see their youngest return to college in Michigan, and Lola and Michael continue forging forward with their respective careers in New York.

The family have been on vacation

Kelly and Mark have also resumed hosting duties on Live with Kelly and Mark and fans are excited for what to expect from the new season.

The Riverdale actor replaced Ryan Seacrest on the show in April and they've been a smash hit with viewers ever since.

They are incredibly proud of their children and what they are achieving, with Joaquin's college dream being fulfilled, Lola launching a singing career and Michael becoming a budding director.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have been sharing their fun vacation snapshots

Their daughter has been spending time at her parent's home over the summer after returning from the UK earlier this year.

It looks like she's happy to have her back though, as she has a workout buddy now too.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark have three children

Recently, Kelly, 52, updated fans with a post-workout photo following an Anna Kaiser class, and it appears Lola was able to keep up with her superfit mom.

Kelly and the celebrity trainer have worked together for years and the trainer recently paid tribute to her long time client with a sweet post on social media.

© Instagram Fun in the sun

Alongside a video of them enjoying one of her energetic dance classes together, she wrote: "12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the fire. Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!!

"Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC.. And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.