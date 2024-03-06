Kelly Clarkson looks sensational in waist-cinching double denim outfit

Kelly Clarkson has been turning heads with her remarkable transformation. At 41, Kelly's appearance on her talk show this Tuesday showcased her slender figure, elegantly accentuated by a stylish double-denim ensemble cinched at the waist.

This new look comes after Kelly shared that she shed an impressive 40 pounds, attributing her weight loss to a combination of regular walks around her new base in New York City and adhering to nutritional advice from her doctor, specifically cutting back on carbs in favor of a protein-rich diet.

During the show, Kelly's charm was in full swing as she introduced her audience to a delightful black dog named Atlas, setting the stage for an episode filled with heartwarming and entertaining segments.

Guests included Lainey Wilson and Hoda Kotb, with whom Kelly shared memorable moments. "TODAY is a great day! Our friend @hodakotb is here for fun and games with @laineywilson PLUS an epic Kellyoke duet, an amazing surprise for @nbcwashington Good Neighbor @isupportthegirls, and a visit from @nbcu_pup Atlas!" Kelly enthusiastically posted on Instagram.

The episode featured a touching moment as Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson expressed how meaningful it was for Kelly to cover her song Heart Like A Truck, highlighting Kelly's admiration for Lainey's distinctive country voice.

Lainey also discussed her upcoming world tour and the burgeoning popularity of country music, signifying its evergreen charm.

A special Kellyoke duet saw Kelly and Lainey, backed by My Band Y'all, deliver a spirited rendition of Country's Cool Again, showcasing their mutual respect and talent.

Lainey's admiration for Dolly Parton shone through as she declared, "I love that woman!" during a segment titled What Would Dolly Parton Do? She credited the country music legend as a significant influence on her career.

Adding to the episode's entertainment, Kelly and Lainey engaged in a fiercely competitive country music trivia game dubbed Hoda My Beer, amusingly hosted by Hoda.

While it remains uncertain if Lainey will return for the latter half of Yellowstone's fifth season, anticipation for the show's continuation later this year is high.

Hoda shared her personal practice of observing "Thankful Thursday," dedicating the day entirely to herself, and revealed she went on her first date in two years, though she kept the identity of her date under wraps.

Meanwhile, Kelly's career is flourishing, with her latest album Chemistry achieving critical acclaim and her talk show securing six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Host for Clarkson. Additionally, Kelly's Vegas residency continues to expand, with more shows added through the winter.

Earlier in the year, Kelly candidly addressed her significant weight loss amidst fan speculation, revealing to People magazine the key lifestyle changes she made.

Embracing her new life in New York City, Kelly opted for walking as her primary mode of transportation, a stark contrast to her previous lifestyle in Los Angeles.

© Getty Kelly back in 2019 with her ex Brandon

This shift, along with a diet focused on proteins and reduced carbs as advised by her doctor, significantly contributed to her slimmer physique.

Kelly shared insights into her daily routine, which includes walks in the park with her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, and their dogs, as well as engaging in family activities such as ice cream outings and museum visits.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly remarked, also mentioning her interest in infrared saunas and her recent acquisition of a cold plunge.

Her dietary choices have also undergone a transformation, with Kelly emphasizing a balanced and healthy mix. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't," she explained, highlighting the benefits of a protein diet that suits her Texan roots.

Kelly's journey back to her talk show in New York City, leaving behind the Los Angeles set, has been marked by "healthier choices," showcasing a revitalized and radiant Kelly Clarkson ready to take on new challenges.

