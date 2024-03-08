Exclusive: How Bijoux De Mimi's founder turned TikTok's favourite jewellery brand into a £1m business

At 22 years old, Amelia Hitchcock-Merritt is sitting on a seven-figure jewellery empire that was started with nothing more than £400 of savings and a TikTok account.

Bijoux De Mimi, fondly hailed as TikTok's favourite jewellery brand for its colourful jewels, mix 'n' match styles and It-girl reputation amongst Gen Z, was launched by a then 18-year-old Amelia in 2020.

"Within a year of launching, I had a 1,118% growth rate," Amelia told HELLO!. "I literally started selling jewellery from my bedroom, initially by getting all my friends' little sisters to follow Bijoux De Mimi on Instagram," she added, which sparked a trend of Bijoux-clad school girls wearing Amelia's glittering designs.

© Cleo Leather Amelia has built a seven-figure business from selling her colourful, stackable jewellery designs

Amelia's crystal-studded huggies and stackable sparkling charms have since adorned the ears, necks and wrists of Made In Chelsea's cast, Mia Regan, Trinny Woodall, Amelia Dimoldenberg and more.

With a hearing aid-friendly jewellery range, over 50 million views on TikTok and ambitious plans for future launches, Bijoux De Mimi's growth from lockdown project to seven-figure company is one of the most inspiring success stories to emerge from the pandemic.

© Cleo Leather Bijoux De Mimi's bangles are launching on 18th March

In light of International Women's Day, Amelia opened up about how to be a successful business owner, why age is just a number and how to kick imposter syndrome out the door.

As we chat over coffee at 76 Dean Street, Amelia gets candid about the early days of Bijoux, which emerged from boredom after her boyfriend challenged her to start a business during the depths of the Covid-19 lockdown.

"I love so much that Bijoux's growth has been organic, I've never paid an influencer," she tells me, while talking me through the viral videos that put Bijoux De Mimi on the jewellery map.

"I only started doing paid advertisement in January, I'd never paid for ads before that," said Amelia, who relied solely on gifting to TikTok influencers in the first successful years of her business.

"Social media is everything for Bijoux. I love that, because we have such a cult following of girls who are obsessed with our brand - and it's so empowering. I think all our followers feel so connected to Bijoux, and to me, and the story. I think that's why it's done so well."

You're a CEO at 22, have you ever experienced imposter syndrome?

"I definitely did experience imposter syndrome in the beginning of Bijoux De Mimi's journey, but I've since taken the 'fake it until you make it' approach. I've learned that all the times when I've thought, 'I don't deserve to be here' don't matter, because I am there because I am just as successful as everyone else in that room.

"I actually know very little business lingo, I'm not skilled up on how to run my accounts, I don't have a business degree, but I've built a successful company," Amelia said honestly.

Her secret to success? "I'm incredibly self-aware. I've learned from my mistakes, and I'm always keen to learn how to do everything so that I don't get taken advantage of, but will always get help where I need it."

Have you ever struggled with people not taking you seriously because of your age?

© Cleo Leather "I'm incredibly self aware. I've learned from my mistakes, and I'm always keen to learn how to do everything so that I don't get taken advantage of," says Amelia

"Yes. Loads. I've had that throughout Bijoux's journey. I take it as a positive thing though, it doesn't define my success and it doesn't mean I'm any less experienced, it just means I'm still learning."

Are there any powerful women in your life who have inspired your journey?

"Trinny Woodall is my business mentor, and I've always been super inspired by her," says Amelia. "I was invited to join one of her Elevator Pitches (Trinny's YouTube series that showcases female founders and their business ventures) because her daughter was a fan of Bijoux. She saw potential in me and my business and became an investor"

"To be honest, I'm really driven by any successful woman. Grace Beverley, for example, is a major influence for me," she adds.

"I also adore the Princess of Wales' style. I love how she's so classic but so chic. As soon as Princess Charlotte gets her ears pierced, I want her to be a Bijoux girl."