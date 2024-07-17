Is it me or do these Amazon earrings look just like Princess Kate's fave pair? They're on sale, too

There's no denying that Princess Kate has a jewellery collection we can only dream of. But what I love most about the pieces she wears is that along with some serious heirlooms and uber-pricey pieces, she weaves in affordable jewellery here and there, and I've found a brilliantly bargainous pair of lookalike earrings to Kate's Monica Vinader earrings during my Amazon Prime sale travels.

The Princess of Wales has worn the Siren style, a popular pair of earrings from the British brands, time and time again. Her love for the green onyx and gold drop earrings goes back to 2016, where she packed the pair for a royal trip to Canada.

The Princess of Wales wearing her green earrings at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show

While Kate's earrings will set you back around £128, I've done my due diligence and found an incredibly similar pair on Amazon.

Mirroring the style of the mum-of-three's most worn earrings, the Amazon pair have a similar irregular circular shape, are teardrop style like Kate's and have gold accents. While Kate's earrings are a deeper green, the Amazon pair are Amazonite, a slightly lighter green stone.

Gempires Amazonite Pear Cabochon Dangle Earrings

The Amazon earrings retail for £19.99, but have a healthy 20% off during Amazon Prime, bringing them to a bargainous £15.99. There's various other colours and stones available too, including a darker green, but sadly they aren't on sale.

In the world of crystal healing, the Amazonite stone is considered to have serene energy, and promotes the release of unwanted energy from your heart. Protective, it's a stone that's worn to balance emotions and harness peace, love and energy.

The Amazon earrings are loved by shoppers, too, who have praised them for being "lightweight" and "expensive looking". "I love these, they are beautifully made, exactly as described and fantastic value," said one review. "I've had lots of positive comments too, can highly recommend."

"These are absolutely beautiful and very well made" wrote another Amazon shopper. "So beautiful and looks way more expensive than it is. I bought these for my mum and she wears them non-stop, and they look good with everything," added another.

The Princess of Wales has shown the versality of this style of earring by wearing hers to all sorts of events, occasions and royal outings. She's worn her green Monica Vinader earrings to the Chelsea Flower Show, adding a bit of glam to a blouse, chino and sneaker outfit, and has used them as a discreet addition to more formal events like St Patricks Day celebrations in 2017 and to meet with the then-French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris that same year.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They pair as well with a smart coat or evening dress as they do a utility jacket, sweater or tee. They'd make a brilliant present too, choosing the stone to match the recipient's birthday stone.