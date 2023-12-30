Rihanna amazes in low-cut jeans for surprise interaction with Real Housewives star

Rihanna often keeps her public outings to a minimum, so fans were surprised this week not only by the star stepping out with a brand new hairstyle – but also with a new famous friend.

The Umbrella singer was seen posing alongside Kyle Richards, after meeting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a boutique in Aspen, Colorado.

© Instagram Kyle shared the photo on her Instagram

Rihanna, 35, looked effortlessly stylish wearing a pair of low-rise slouchy jeans, a cream longline coat over a grey hoodie, and a pair of denim-style boots. For her accessories, the star opted for a bright blue belt and silver statement earrings to round off the look.

The Fenty owner was reportedly joined by her partner A$AP Rocky and their two sons, RZA and Riot. Rihanna also debuted her new hairstyle for the appearance, showing off her honey-blonde braids that came down to her waist.

© Getty Rihanna was spotted enjoying a day out with A$AP Rocky and their two sons

As for Kyle, the RHOBH star chose a western style consisting of a pair of fitted leather trousers, a denim shirt, and black cowboy boots, along with a brown cowboy hat and chunky silver necklace with a horseshoe pendant.

Kyle took to Instagram to share a snap of the iconic meeting, and the pair posed alongside Kyle's three daughters, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sofia, 23.

© Instagram Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky and on vacation with their family in Italy

The actress captioned the post: "Beautiful inside and out @badgirlriri. Making new memories at @kemosabe1990."

Fans were quick to comment on the unexpected duo, with one social media user writing: "BEYOND. And the fact she wanted meet YOU. Iconic AF idc."

© Getty Rihanna and A$AP have been together since 2020

"So, can we get a Rihanna cameo on the next season?" Another wrote. While a third added: "Go ahead now Kyle because Rihanna isn't taking pics with just anyone. She loves the Housewives."

Rihanna is known to be a fan of Bravo shows including Real Housewives, and the surprise meet-up between the stars took place in Kemo Sabe, which has featured in the show on multiple occasions.