Rihanna amazes in low-cut jeans for surprise interaction with Real Housewives star
The Diamonds hitmaker enjoyed a day out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and two children

rihanna in sage green dress at fashion awards london
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Rihanna often keeps her public outings to a minimum, so fans were surprised this week not only by the star stepping out with a brand new hairstyle – but also with a new famous friend. 

The Umbrella singer was seen posing alongside Kyle Richards, after meeting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a boutique in Aspen, Colorado. 

rihanna and kyle richards © Instagram
Kyle shared the photo on her Instagram

Rihanna, 35, looked effortlessly stylish wearing a pair of low-rise slouchy jeans, a cream longline coat over a grey hoodie, and a pair of denim-style boots. For her accessories, the star opted for a bright blue belt and silver statement earrings to round off the look. 

The Fenty owner was reportedly joined by her partner A$AP Rocky and their two sons, RZA and Riot. Rihanna also debuted her new hairstyle for the appearance, showing off her honey-blonde braids that came down to her waist. 

rihanna in cream coat in colorado © Getty
Rihanna was spotted enjoying a day out with A$AP Rocky and their two sons

As for Kyle, the RHOBH star chose a western style consisting of a pair of fitted leather trousers, a denim shirt, and black cowboy boots, along with a brown cowboy hat and chunky silver necklace with a horseshoe pendant. 

Kyle took to Instagram to share a snap of the iconic meeting, and the pair posed alongside Kyle's three daughters, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sofia, 23. 

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards on vacation with their family in Italy© Instagram
Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky and on vacation with their family in Italy

The actress captioned the post: "Beautiful inside and out @badgirlriri. Making new memories at @kemosabe1990."

Fans were quick to comment on the unexpected duo, with one social media user writing: "BEYOND. And the fact she wanted meet YOU. Iconic AF idc."

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna go to Carbone for his 34th birthday on October 04, 2023 in New York City. © Getty
Rihanna and A$AP have been together since 2020

"So, can we get a Rihanna cameo on the next season?" Another wrote. While a third added: "Go ahead now Kyle because Rihanna isn't taking pics with just anyone. She loves the Housewives."

Rihanna is known to be a fan of Bravo shows including Real Housewives, and the surprise meet-up between the stars took place in Kemo Sabe, which has featured in the show on multiple occasions. 

