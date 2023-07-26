The NBC star isn't afraid to mix up her style every now and then

Savannah Guthrie loves to experiment with her outfits and has fun with fashion while working on the Today Show.

The NBC star certainly knows how to get fans talking too, as she proved on Tuesday's program, where she rocked a vibrant yellow ensemble.

Savannah teamed a bright yellow blouse with a pair of high waisted pants, teaming the outfit with a pair of nude heels.

The 51-year-old posed in a series of fun pictures posted to her Instagram feed, and received an abundance of compliments from her adoring followers. "Yellow looks great on you!" one wrote, while another replied: "I love this on you!!" A third added: "Loving the yellow!!"

Savannah's sunshine appearance certainly brightened up the studio as she discussed the main news headlines of the day with her co-stars.

The star is currently balancing working with looking after her two young children, Vale, eight, and Charles, six, who - like all school age children - are home for the holidays.

Savannah has enjoyed several mini vacations with her family so far over the summer, including a quick trip to London earlier in the month.

The star was lucky enough to attend the British Summer Time concert in Hyde Park, where she watched Bruce Springsteen on stage, while accompanied by none other than Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi.

© @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie has a fabulous sense of style

The news anchor shared the photo - that was a re-post from Roger - on Instagram, and was soon met with a mass of responses.

Her co-anchor Hoda Kotb was the first to reply, writing: "Whaaaat??!!" Other comments included: "What?! I'd blow this up and frame it, lucky you, so cute!" and "Wowza! That's not an everyday occurance," as well as "You look like you are in heaven!"

Savannah is no stranger to traveling to London, a city she very much enjoys visiting. In fact, she was only there recently in May for King Charles' coronation, which she reported on for NBC News.

© Getty Images Savannah is always experimenting with different looks

Last month, meanwhile, Savannah jetted off to Paris for several days for a work assignment, reporting on the French capital's preparations for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, which will be held there next year.

When she isn't busy jetting around the world on work assignments, Savannah loves nothing more than being at home with her family.

© Getty Images Savannah with her Today co-stars Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin

She shares her two children with husband Mike Feldman, and the family split their time between their apartment in the city and their country home in New York State.

Previously chatting to People magazine about motherhood, Savannah shared: "I always wanted to be a mom. And it took us so long to get married - we dated for so long - that we thought maybe it was too late and we'd lost our chance."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

The NBC star added that "when we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet." What's more, as a result of having children later in life, Savannah is able to really enjoy her children.

"I think there's a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen. "Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. ... We feel so lucky to have each other."

