Victoria Beckham just wore one of her most famous 90s outfits and no one realised

One of the many things we adore about the legend that is Victoria Beckham is the fact that she ALWAYS shares her styling tips on her Instagram stories and they are so helpful to the fashion fan.

On Sunday afternoon, VB looked as chic as ever as she posed in front of her mirror, wearing a pair of her favourite high-waisted jeans from her own collection, which had a subtle flare at the hem. She teamed the denims with a thick belt and a simple grey T-shirt. The 50-year-old said online that she liked to wear the look with heels.

Victoria Beckham wears flared jeans on Instagram with high heels and a grey T-shirt

We couldn't help but notice that David Beckham's wife has always worn this particular look, especially in the 90s and the early 2000s. Her uniform was pretty much jeans with a waist-defining belt, a tight grey T-shirt and heels. Bingo! We are so glad she's still rocking this look now because let's be honest; it's totally timeless.

T-shirts have always been a staple in the fashion designer's wardrobe. The mother-of-four regularly dons the design and teams it with all of her favourite separates – including tailored trousers and even pencil skirts. The brunette beauty once said: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, they need to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it."

Victoria with David in the 90s wearing her signature jeans look

Speaking of Victoria's jeans - did you know that the fashion designer never washes them?

Speaking to Elle in 2018, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all. I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape." Mind blown!