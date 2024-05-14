Blake Lively's $310k mermaid jewels are straight from a treasure chest

Blake Lively looked out of this world when she arrived at the Tiffany and Co. landmark in New York City last week to celebrate the debut of the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection.

The If actress, 36, was seen walking the streets of the Big Apple in an incredible blue slinky midi dress covered entirely in scalloped beading that had her looking like The Little Mermaid.

© Getty Blake Lively wowed in a scalloped mermaid dress

Apart from Blake's ocean-blue dress and bouncy mermaid waves, we couldn't keep our eyes off her gorgeous jewels. And so, HELLO! enlisted the help of two jewellery experts to get the full low-down on her glistening ensemble.

The full lowdown: her bracelet

"In a creative move, Blake has chosen to wear a vintage Tiffany necklace as a bracelet, the platinum set diamond chain is adorned with a stunning 12-carat blue Cuprian Elbaite tourmaline as its centre stone," says Emma Fathers, senior designer at Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery.

© Getty See Blake's jewels up close

Not only is the colour of the tourmaline stone simply stunning, it is part of the heritage of the esteemed Tiffany brand.

The full lowdown: her yellow diamond ring

One ring just wasn't enough for the Age of Adeline actress. Blake donned three incredible rings - the first of which is estimated by jewellery expert Emma to be worth approximately $125,000 (£100,000).

© Getty Blake's rings are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars

"As a design by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co., the ring is set in both gold and platinum and is adorned with a seven-carat yellow diamond as its centre stone," she says, explaining that its extraordinary worth takes into account "the size and vivid colour of the diamond, the luxurious metals and the everlasting popularity of Tiffany".

The full lowdown: her colorless diamond ring

The ring closest to Blake's knuckle on her right hand is equally as beautiful if more muted in terms of colour. Emma tells us: "The second ring in the stack is another design by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany, the centre stone is another whopping six-carat diamond. The clarity and quality of the diamond places this ring at another staggering price point of around $62,000 (£50,000)."

© Getty Blake's jewels matched the beading on her dress

The full lowdown: her halo ring

And finally, the pièce de résistance is the ring which takes centre stage on her engagement ring finger. Emma tells us that "Blake’s final ring appears to be a Tiffany Soleste ring with a yellow diamond centre stone and white diamond halo, we would estimate the ring to be approximately $37,000 (£30,000)."

© Getty The star showed off her jewels on Instagram

What makes the Tiffany brand a go-to for Hollywood stars?

Tiffany, with its iconic blue boxes, has become a go-to for Hollywood stars over the years and one of the most sought-after jewellery brands globally. But why?

© Getty Blake's rings tied into her mermaid aesthetic

"Tiffany & Co.'s allure among Hollywood stars stems from its rich heritage, impeccable craftsmanship, and iconic designs," the jewellery expert explains. "Its classic pieces, like the Tiffany Setting engagement ring, serve as status symbols, while the brand's association with luxury and glamour enhances its appeal."

Her jewels' estimated value

© Getty Blake wore a Tiffany necklace around her wrist

It won't come as a surprise that an array of coordinating jewels with such clarity and its stunning ethereal quality come at a pretty price. Emma tells us that the collection could easily set you back $313,000 (£250,000) when also taking into account the brand's standing.

Super symbolic pieces

Not only are Blake's jewels exceedingly easy on the eye, but they are also deeply symbolic. Emma explains that "the tourmaline has a rich symbolism of serenity and calmness and is also thought to attract wealth", while the yellow diamond is known as a "happy and joyful gemstone, bringing optimism to its wearer."

© Getty Blake Lively wore a scene-stealing gown

How she created a mermaid aesthetic

Choosing an array of glistening jewels in such stunning colours amplified the star of The Rhythm Section's mermaid aesthetic to the next level. Emma explains how jewels of this quality can transform a look.

"Paired with her beaded and sequined ocean blue dress, the flowing diamond and tourmaline bracelet, along with the yellow gold and white diamond rings, added a touch of enchantment and magic to her look," she says. "With her flowing blonde hair and mermaid fin-patterned dress, the Tiffany jewellery contributed to the overall ethereal vibe of her outfit, as if she were gracefully adorned with flowing diamonds."

© Getty Blake Lively attended the launch of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams at the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store

Are the jewels on trend for 2024?

Tiffany will always have a timeless quality about it. But are fashionista Blake's jewels on trend for 2024? Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder at Abelini, assures us that 'mermaid-core' is the trend still proving popular in 2024 in jewellery and fashion more widely, earning Blake extra brownie points.