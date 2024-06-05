Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just re-wore her most famous outfit and it’s better than ever
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Victoria Beckham just re-wore her most famous outfit and it’s better than ever

David Beckham's wife wows in iconic white suit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
16 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham has worn so many iconic outfits over the years. From her little Gucci dress she rocked during her Spice Girl years to the fabulous frock and fascinator combo she stepped out in at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, she doesn't put a foot wrong.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style through the years

One getup we love VB in, is a crisp white suit, and she's worn this style a fair few times. Most memorably, the fashion icon rocked the style to husband David's red carpet premiere for his smash hit Netflix documentary, Beckham, last year. From her own collection (of course) she added high heels and wore her fabulous brunette mane in a low slung ponytail.

Victoria Beckham wearing a white suit on Instagram Stories
Victoria Beckham wearing her white suit on Instagram Stories

Well, on Tuesday evening, the 50-year-old tried it on for size again in her bedroom, and recalled when she last wore it. In the video, she gave followers tips on how to style it and how much she loved the boxy shape and the pristine cut and tailoring of the look. Adding heels once again and her long hair loose, we think you will agree, she looked sensational.

beckham family at premiere © Getty Images
Victoria wore the same style at the 'Beckham' UK Premiere in 2023

The former Spice Girl is known for her fuss-free approach to fashion and this look is one she has repeated time and time again.

David and Victoria Beckham holding hands and smiling© Instagram
Victoria dancing in her white suit

In 2018, the business owner stepped out at the People's Choice Awards in LA and lit up the red carpet in a similar suit from her then SS collection.

 It had a gorgeously silky, embossed texture, slim fit cut and she teamed the look with a simple camisole and a pair of contrasting black high heel shoes.

Victoria and David Beckham in a white suit and tuxedo© Samir Hussein
VB sporting a similar style in 2019

All-white looks have been top of the singer-cum-fashion designer’s since 1998 would you believe! Cast your mind back to when the Essex-born fashionista donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with slim-leg trousers for the Spice World premiere, paired with one of her numerous signature bob styles. Such an iconic look and amazing to see it's lasted the test of time, re-worn and designed for today.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more