Victoria Beckham just re-wore her most famous outfit and it’s better than ever

Victoria Beckham has worn so many iconic outfits over the years. From her little Gucci dress she rocked during her Spice Girl years to the fabulous frock and fascinator combo she stepped out in at Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, she doesn't put a foot wrong.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style through the years

One getup we love VB in, is a crisp white suit, and she's worn this style a fair few times. Most memorably, the fashion icon rocked the style to husband David's red carpet premiere for his smash hit Netflix documentary, Beckham, last year. From her own collection (of course) she added high heels and wore her fabulous brunette mane in a low slung ponytail.

Victoria Beckham wearing her white suit on Instagram Stories

Well, on Tuesday evening, the 50-year-old tried it on for size again in her bedroom, and recalled when she last wore it. In the video, she gave followers tips on how to style it and how much she loved the boxy shape and the pristine cut and tailoring of the look. Adding heels once again and her long hair loose, we think you will agree, she looked sensational.

© Getty Images Victoria wore the same style at the 'Beckham' UK Premiere in 2023

The former Spice Girl is known for her fuss-free approach to fashion and this look is one she has repeated time and time again.

© Instagram Victoria dancing in her white suit

In 2018, the business owner stepped out at the People's Choice Awards in LA and lit up the red carpet in a similar suit from her then SS collection.

It had a gorgeously silky, embossed texture, slim fit cut and she teamed the look with a simple camisole and a pair of contrasting black high heel shoes.

© Samir Hussein VB sporting a similar style in 2019

All-white looks have been top of the singer-cum-fashion designer’s since 1998 would you believe! Cast your mind back to when the Essex-born fashionista donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with slim-leg trousers for the Spice World premiere, paired with one of her numerous signature bob styles. Such an iconic look and amazing to see it's lasted the test of time, re-worn and designed for today.