Lauren Sanchez's Bond Girl moment in gold bikini while jet skiing with Jeff Bezos — see photos

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos had more fun in the sun on Thursday when they took to the waves on jet skis during their latest getaway.

The American media personality, 54, looked sensational in a gold bikini which wouldn't have looked out of place in a Bond movie.

Lauren showed off her gym-toned physique as she bounced through the waves — and at one point almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

She took it all in her stride as she readjusted her top before continuing her spin on the ocean.

Jeff, 60 looked equally as ripped, displaying his muscular arms beneath his life jacket.

The couple are enjoying a Greek vacation with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and his wife October.

© MEGA Lauren Sanchez wore a tiny gold bikini

Lauren and Tony share a son, 23-year-old Nikko, and they have remained close.

Lauren and Jeff have been engaged for over a year and not only live and work together, they workout together too.

© MEGA Jeff Bezos showed off his fit physique too

She has opened up about her fitness regime in the past and divulged some of her husband-to-be's secrets too.

The Amazon founder has undergone an incredible body transformation over the years and looks in the best shape of his life at 60.

© Instagram Lauren her ex Tony Gonzalez's wife October show off swimsuit bodies

Before the billionaire's global empire shot into the stratosphere, he looked worlds apart from how he looks now.

It was reported that when Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017, it sparked a change in diet and lifestyle for Jeff.

© Tasos Katopodis Jeff and Lauren are engaged

He insists - unlike many other businessmen who boast of living on three hours of sleep a night - he must get at least eight hours of shut-eye.

He told a conference in Washington in 2018: "Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. I think better, I have more energy, and my mood is better."

Lauren with Jeff and son

In addition to prioritizing sleep, his partner Lauren Sanchez told The Wall Street Journal that Jeff has personal trainining sessions with trainer to the stars, Wes Okerson, who has also worked with Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

She said: "Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts. I mean, you have no idea. He really puts in the work."