Lauren Sanchez displays very toned legs in thigh skimming metallic dress during date with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez works hard to stay in shape… and it shows.

The 53-year-old flaunted her toned legs in a thigh skimming metallic dress as she attended Coachella music festival over the weekend.

She and her fiance, Jeff Bezos, were photographed at Tyler, The Creator's headlining set and she made sure to turn heads as she made her way inside.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lauren Sanchez films inside luxury home she shares with Jeff Bezos

Lauren rocked the mini dress with confidence. She teamed the plunging look with black, cowboy boots and a casual denim jacket.

The couple held hands as they entered the event with Jeff sporting a leather jacket and sunglasses.

© AKGS Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez looked stylish at Coachella 2024

They both pride themselves on caring for their bodies and the Amazon founder has opened up many times about his healthy lifestyle since changing his physical appearance in recent years.

He told a conference in Washington in 2018: "Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. I think better, I have more energy, and my mood is better."

Lauren and Jeff prioritize their health

In addition to prioritizing sleep, Lauren told The Wall Street Journal that Jeff had been booking in sessions with personal trainer to the stars, Wes Okerson, who has also worked with Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

She said: "Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts. I mean, you have no idea. He really puts in the work," before joking that her partner had "stolen" the PT from her.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Lauren is gearing up to marry Jeff

Lauren is no stranger to the gym either but also loves keeping active by hiking.

Personal trainer and nutritionist Melissa Lorch spoke to HELLO! about the benefits of having a partner to train with and said: "Lauren looks great and it's clear she looks after herself.

© Getty Images The couple live a life of luxury in Miami

"Working out with a partner, like she does with Jeff, is an excellent idea. You can motivate one another whilst staying in shape. With their wedding coming up, they’ll no doubt be eager to look and feel their best, and she certainly appears to be in fantastic shape already."

However, Lauren insists she can't keep up with Jeff and told Vogue. "We cannot do the same exercises. He's on a whole different level than I am. He is a monster in the gym."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.