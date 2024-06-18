Lauren Sanchez looks svelte and sunkissed during Greek getaway with fiancé Jeff Bezos

Another day, another dreamy getaway for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The pair put on a stylish display when they were photographed taking a stroll through the streets of Mykonos, Greece.

The happy couple waved for the cameras and smiled as they were snapped hand-in-hand for their date.

While Jeff looked dapper in a pristine, white polo shirt and navy pants, it was Lauren who stole the show in a figure-flattering, pale yellow halter dress which showed off her gym-toned physique.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Hiding behind dark sunglasses, Lauren wore her long, raven hair loose and topped off her look with a pair of strappy heels.

According to Page Six, the pair are island hopping and Lauren has been spotted flying a helicopter on and off their support boat.

© Backgrid Jeff Bezos and fiance Lauren Sanchez vacation in Greece

Their luxury $500 million superyacht, Koru, where they are living is said to be on the less windy side of the island.

The 417-foot vessel was made in 2021 in the Netherlands, and it is renowned as the world’s tallest sailing yacht with three massive 229-foot masts.

© Instagram Lauren works hard to stay in shape

The twin-engine and twin-propellor boat has an array of luxurious features inside and out. It boasts two on-deck pools, an outdoor dining area and a hot tub.

Other swanky features include a cinema on board and spacious meeting rooms – making the boat perfect for business and pleasure.

Jeff's huge yacht in all its glory

According to The New York Times, when Koru sails it will be trailed by Abeona, a 246-foot support vessel. This separate boat can be used to hold jet skis, extra food and has a helicopter landing pad on the top, for jet-set access.

© Instagram Jeff proposed on the yacht

Jeff proposed on the yacht back in May 2023. Looking back at the moment the Amazon founder surprised her with her engagement ring, Lauren confessed she was more than bowled over, telling Vogue: "When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit."

Jeff had simply hidden the ring underneath her pillow while they were vacationing on his yacht.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren haven't set a date for their wedding yet

While last year she confessed they hadn't made plans for their big day, at the time, Lauren said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"

One thing is for sure, there won't be any expense spared. Jeff has a net worth of $161.3 billion dollars which Lauren is marrying into.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that," she declared of how they chose to spend their money: "I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."