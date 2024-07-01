Lourdes Leon leaves jaws on the floor with new head-turning photoshoot

Like mother, like daughter! Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to make a bold fashion statement and her latest is no exception.

Madonna's daughter is the face of fashion designer, David Koma's new collection and fans won't want to miss the photos.

Posing in a series of edgy outfits, Lourdes, 27, proved to be more confident than ever.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lourdes Leon performs onstage

In one snapshot, she left little to the imagination showing off her tattoos and flexibility in a bodysuit with tassels, as she looked up at the camera while doing the splits.

In another, she protected her modesty with her hand while posing topless in a sequin and feather skirt and giving a sultry stare to the camera.

© David Koma/HENDRIK SCHNEIDER Lourdes Leon showcases unbelievable flexibility in new photoshoot

David was impressed by his model and wrote a statement commending Lourdes.

"Working with the incredible Lourdes Leon as the first ever ‘face’ of the season was a truly fantastic experience," he wrote. "She embodies authenticity and has an unapologetic sense of self-expression, which is incredibly inspiring. She is the perfect representation of the Koma Girl – a complex character who is tough yet sensual, free yet controlled, and youthful yet mature."

© David Koma/HENDRIK SCHNEIDER Lourdes was photographed for David Koma

He continued: "Watching her move as a professional dancer on set was mesmerizing; she looked sophisticated and elegant while exuding an almost animalistic grace. Lourdes truly reflected the metamorphosis that inspired the collection, transforming both her body and the look with her dynamic movements."

The release of the photos comes after Lourdes showed support for her famous mom when she kicked off Pride celebrations in New York over the weekend.

© David Koma/HENDRIK SCHNEIDER Madonna's daughter has plenty of confidence

Madonna shared several photos from her musical set on her social media, and not only Lourdes came along, but Madonna's twins, Estere and Stella, dropped by too.

Lourdes is Madonna's first child of six. She shares her with her ex Carlos Leon.

© David Koma/HENDRIK SCHNEIDER Lourdes is creative like her mom

Rocco, 23, is her son with Guy Ritchie, and she adopted David, 18, and daughter, Mercy, 18, and her 11-year-old twins too.

The pop queen adores motherhood, but admits it can be tough, and opened up about her parenthood journey in a Vanity Fair Italy interview in January 2023.

© Photo: Instagram Madonna has six children

"Having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual," she said, "You have to learn from mistakes. It's a job that takes a lot of time. And it's tiring because there's never rest."

However she also gushed: "Most of my happiness comes from my children."