Kelly Ripa and daughter twin in matching swimsuits for beach photo

Like mother like daughter! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have passed on their strong genes to their kids.

On Tuesday, the couple chatted about their wonderful summer they spent with their three children, Joaquin, 21, Lola, 23, and Michael, 27, and shared snapshots of their beach getaway.

Talking on Live with Kelly and Mark, the pair described the stunning sunsets and sunrises, with Mark holding up a number of photos of their time away.

Included in the batch, was an image of Mark receiving a kiss on his cheek from the two leading ladies in his life.

In the photo, both Kelly and Lola wore green swimsuits and were leaning up affectionately to Mark.

Talking of the moment, he said: "It's just gorgeous, and me and my girls."

Despite contrasting hair colors, Kelly and Lola share an uncanny resemblance, and fans would have loved their twinning swimwear.

The family share a close bond even though the children no longer live at home. In fact, ahead of the summer, Lola had been living in London for nine months.

Kelly teased that "Hurricane Lola blew back into town," in July for a visit and told viewers on her show: "Our daughter Lola came home, and it's her first time in the United States in nine months."

"I couldn't believe it!" Kelly said referring to how long it's been since her daughter visited. "To me, she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" Mark joked, as Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before her husband again quipped: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," Kelly quipped, and explained: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things."

Lola is carving out a career as a singer and has been enjoying the UK with her boyfriend, Cassius.

He recently turned 25, and Lola couldn't help but gush over her other half.

"Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!!" she wrote alongside photos of her boyfriend. "I’ll never want to know a day without you."

He commented below the loving tribute: "To many more years together. l love you."