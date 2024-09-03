Kelly Ripa reveals Mark Consuelos' 'irritating' response to her pregnancy weight gain

Kelly Ripa took a trip down memory lane on Monday as she discussed the lows of her first pregnancy.

The Live with Kelly & Mark star, 53, revealed on the show that her husband, Mark Consuelos, also 53, picked up an "irritating" habit while she was pregnant with their first child, son Michael, now 27.

Kelly explained that it irked her that Mark "decided he was going to join a gym and hire a trainer" to help him get in better shape while she continued to gain weight throughout her pregnancy.

"Because I had heard about all of these sympathetic, empathetic husbands that also get pregnant with their wives," she told the audience.

"And that the wives gain a bunch of weight, which I did, and the husbands gain it along with them and then they have fun taking it off together."

But instead of gaining weight, Kelly said Mark "turned into Hercules".

Responding to his wife, Mark quipped: "Because you did it for both of us, baby. You gained the weight for both of us."

Kelly revealed that she gained 68lbs during her first pregnancy and was taken aback when a magazine article at the time questioned whether she "had seven babies in there".

"I go, 'Did you read the part about [me] having seven children?'" she recalled. "But he brought [the magazine] in with his rippling muscles. He just came from the gym."

Jumping to his wife's defense, Mark exclaimed: "He was a big kid!" Kelly agreed, adding: "He was big, I will hand it to him."

Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996 when they eloped in Las Vegas one year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children, in which they starred as on-screen love interests Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

Kelly previously said that she knew Mark was 'the one' before she even met him.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," Kelly said during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it."

She added: "And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

Not that marriage is always easy. Kelly has been open and honest about how they've made a success of their romance.

"Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon," she said during an episode of Live when she co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest.

"There's going to be like, mile 24 when you're like, 'I quit.' But you just got to push through. Just push through."

In addition to Michael, Kelly and her husband are also parents to daughter Lola, 23, who is an aspiring singer, and son Joaquín, 21, who is a student at the University of Michigan.