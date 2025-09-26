How to wear colour in your 70s - and dress like it's your best decade yet

Navigating style throughout your life can be hard. As we age, both our taste in clothes and bodies change, and it can be a mammoth task to find our own personal style. But one thing is for sure, if you are a woman who adores wearing colour, that never goes away, no matter your age. Colourful clothes can give you a glowing look. Different shades can convey happiness in so many ways, and just because you have reached a certain age, it doesn't mean you need to succumb to darker colourways if you don't want to.

I've had a fair few questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox about how to embrace colour as you age, and I always say that style really does have no expiration date! You can still dress magnificently; you just have to know what suits you and have a bit of confidence. I would also advise looking to fashion role models in the same age bracket as you for inspiration. For instance, Carole Middleton, 70, showcased the most wonderful yellow dress back in June. The Princess of Wales' mother wowed Royal Ascot 2025 in her dazzling butter yellow lace dress by royal favourite brand ME+EM.

© WireImage Carole looked incredible in yellow at Ascot this year

Keeping in with the royal theme, what about Queen Camilla? King Charles' wife, who is 78, donned a royal blue jumpsuit back in 2023 by one of her go-to designers, Anna Valentine. The royal stepped out at the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace that year, delighting onlookers in her all-in-one look, which boasted on-trend, ultra-wide-leg trousers. It looked sensational, accessorised with her coordinating navy blue clutch bag.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla attended the inaugural reading festival in a bold wide-leg jumpsuit

Moving over to Hollywood, Oprah Winfrey is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her technicoloured wardrobe. The 71-year-old TV legend is iconic, as are her jewel-toned dresses and fabulous array of heels. We love this look she sported in 2023 at the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple. Her long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana gown stole the show.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey looked so stylish in purple in 2023

Tips on wearing colour in your 70s

"As you get older, it’s tempting to disappear behind dreary shades that are easy to wear but will zap your energy," stylist Julie Player tells HELLO!. "One of the quickest ways to boost your confidence is to introduce more colour to your wardrobe. If you are in your 70s and want to experiment with bolder shades, you are in luck; there are plenty of flattering bright hues on the high street this season."

© Getty Images Julie explains how colourful clothes can boost your confidence

The fashion journalist adds: "One of the most popular colours trending right now is chartreuse, a vivid lime/yellow shade that will add an injection of personality to your wardrobe. It looks especially good with grey hair. John Lewis has a cashmere jumper that will look great over a white shirt and denim jeans." Classic commercial model Julie advises: "A bold blazer will make a statement. Layer over a simple white t-shirt and relaxed trousers for an effortless everyday outfit. Hobbs are great for tailoring and have a beautiful blue wool jacket in store that’s eye-catching without being too overwhelming."

A bright blazer can really elevate any look

"From hot magenta pink to dark plum shades, you can take your pick of berry tones which will work well with grey or navy basics," the talented professional explains. "M&S have just dropped a knitted triangle scarf in burgundy that would add a contemporary twist to your winter knitwear. If you are feeling more adventurous, invest in a colourful coat and add even more colour with your accessories."

Julie, who works the wardrobe on Good Morning Britain, adds: "Don’t be afraid to embrace interesting patterns too, why buy a plain jumper when you can go for bold with a mix of colours. White Stuff has a great colour-blocked jumper that is guaranteed to get you lots of compliments!"