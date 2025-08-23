Princess Anne is the queen of 'fashion risks' in her most ravishing rainbow outfits - ever

Princess Anne doesn't necessarily spring to mind when we think of colourful royal wardrobes. The Princess Royal, who marked her 75th birthday last week, has long been one of the unsung fashion heroes of the royal family thanks to her love of a neutral palette and timeless staples. This makes the rare moments she does opt for bold and bright hues all the more impactful. Across the decades, Princess Anne has even re-worn some of her colourful outfits, making her a sustainable fashionista as well as a risk-taking one. It can't be disputed that Princess Anne certainly suits every colour of the rainbow, even making her royal duties look glamorous.

HELLO's Lifestyle Writer, Katie Daly, believes that wearing colour is one of the royals' biggest wins. ''With her wardrobe featuring a full spectrum of brightly coloured outfits, Princess Anne proves she isn't afraid to take fashion risks. The more daring pieces of Anne's wardrobe have often commanded attention due to their vibrant hue, whether that be at a ball or in an official birthday portrait. One of her greatest strengths is being playful with colour while ensuring she chooses a shade that flatters her complexion and hair colour.''

The 2025 summer season has been all about bright hues, from butter yellow to pastel pinks. But let this rainbow fashion collation of Princess Anne’s best looks remind you that while the days may be getting shorter, our outfits don’t have to get duller.

So to brighten up your day, here is a closer look at Princess Anne's royal rainbow wardrobe…

1/ 9 © John Swannell for Buckingham Palace Princess Anne rocks the retro look 1. Lady in red Princess Anne has looked stylish in red on many occasions – most recently in one of the pictures released for her 75th birthday. We adored this vintage-style red buttoned dress with a belted waist, giving it a retro flair. She suits this maroon-toned red – a colour you should definitely stock up on as we move into the autumnal seasons.





2/ 9 © PA Images via Getty Images The royal has been known to repeat outfits 2. Tangerine top Talk about sustainable fashion! Princess Anne re-wore this tangerine top on day two of Royal Ascot 2025… the same one she wore back in 1987 for Trooping the Colour. I, for one, would love to rummage through a royal wardrobe filled with old-style pieces. The silk-wrap top was paired delicately with cream tones, avoiding any clash with the orange, and made her look radiant. Can the Princess Royal drop the designer of this top? Because four decades later, it still looks in pristine condition…





3/ 9 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Anne looked like a princess 3. Belle of the ball Attending a Young Farmers' Ball in 1992, Princess Anne wore this light yellow puff-sleeve dress. It’s very Beauty and the Beast Belle – and personally, yellow dresses always make me feel most confident. If you can pull off pale yellow, it makes for a stunning fashion moment.





4/ 9 © Chris Jackson The coat is giving autumnal vibes 4. Mint green Wearing another one of my go-to colours, Princess Anne appeared in this mint coat-dress for Easter Sunday in 2024. It leans towards a pistachio tone, making it sophisticated enough for royal duties without being too vibrant. A decent mint-hued piece is definitely hard to find.

5/ 9 © John Swannell for Buckingham Palace The navy tones bring out her radiant glow 5. Birthday in blue Even though yellow and mint green are two key shades this season, the Princess Royal shines best in blue. Another of her 75th birthday portraits this year showed her in an electric blue and white buttoned long dress. Princess Anne's complexion is perfectly complemented by the gorgeous hue, don't you think?

6/ 9 © Getty Princess Anne always looks regal on her royal duties 6. Elegant in indigo Indigo is a bold shade to wear, as it’s so rich and elegant. Okay, we could argue this dress is cobalt blue, but it leans more into indigo. She wore this look recently to the Household Division Musical Spectacular in July 2025. The deep tones were fitting for the celebratory royal occasion and gave her an air of sophistication.



7/ 9 © Photo: Getty Images Even deep shades of purple are Princess Anne's colour 7. Lavender haze Leaning towards a more autumnal colour palette, Princess Anne wore this purple coat during a visit to Edinburgh to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in 2024. The violet and lavender-toned coat is a stand-out shade and a shift away from her more neutral tones. Arguably, purple is one of the most difficult shades to wear; however, Princess Anne has the ability to pull it off in true royal fashion.



8/ 9 © Peter Brooker/Shutterstock Princess Anne made a pretty in pink statement 8. Silky pink Of course, Princess Anne had a Barbiecore moment. She wore this statement satin pink piece to the BAFTAs in 1984 and paired the button-down blouse with a printed skirt. The shoulder pads feel a little dated nowadays – but it was the ’80s! As for the printed skirt, it feels very 2000s Topshop, so with the revival of the clothes brand, maybe this will be heading back to the high street…



9/ 9 © Nicholas Read/Shutterstock The subtle rainbow shirt elevated this 90s look 9. Rainbow cheques Saving the best till last, the chic rainbow shirt. To mark her first wedding anniversary in 1993 with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, her outfit was memorable. She wore a rainbow-checkered shirt layered with a grey V-neck jumper, making the colours pop against the neutral tones. This was such a fun '90s outfit, and chequered, cowboy-esque styles are still on trend for 2025.



