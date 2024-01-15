Christine Lampard is a ray of sunshine in figure-skimming £45 dress

Christine Lampard resembled a bar of sunshine as she graced our screens for Monday's instalment of Loose Women.

In a bid to beat Blue Monday, the fashionista embraced dopamine dressing by opting to wear a vibrant, canary yellow midi dress complete with long sleeves and a scooped neckline. The 44-year-old looked sensational in her knitted £45.99 Mango garment which she teamed with a pair of nude, pointed heels. Sublime!

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless in her midi dress

Christine elevated her luminous get-up with a bouncy blow-dry and a radiant sweep of makeup which did well to accentuate her sculpted features. Posting a snapshot of herself on Instagram, the mother-of-two wrote in her caption: "Beat Blue Monday… Just wear yellow @loosewomen @mothershoppers dress from @mango".

© Shutterstock Christine wowed in lemon yellow

Her fans went wild in the comments section, heaping praise on Christine's sartorial selections. Stunned by her radiant appearance, one follower gushed: "Gorgeous! Always a ray of sunshine! Best anchor on loose!" while another wrote: "What a gorgeous dress Christine, very flattering and such a lovely colour you look absolutely beautiful."

A third remarked: "Glowing" followed by a string of love hearts, and a fourth simply added: "Love the yellow".

When she's not tied up with her presenting duties, Christine prioritises family time with her football ace husband Frank Lampard and their two adorable children Patricia and Freddie. The smitten couple, who tied the knot in December 2015, welcomed daughter Patricia in September 2018, and their youngest, Freddie, in March 2021.

© Getty Images Frank and Christine share two children together

Beyond this, the Northern Irish broadcaster is also a devoted mother to Frank's two daughters, Luna and Isla, whom he shares with his former partner, Elen Rivas.

And in an interview with Woman & Home, Christine explained how the sister duo have quickly become the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they visit their dad at the weekend.

© Instagram Christine is a doting mother to son Freddie and daughter Patricia

"My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever," she shared. "You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare photo of stepdaughter Luna

Elsewhere, Christine has also been incredibly candid about her role as Luna and Isla's stepmother. Speaking to The Sun, she divulged: "We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it.

"You're not their mum, you're not their dad, but you are there if they need and want you, and that is I find the best way to navigate through everything."

She finished by adding: "And it's worked for me because now they are two little mates who will text you and say, 'What do you think of this?'. We are very, very lucky."