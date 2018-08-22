Alex Jones just made dungarees look incredibly stylish and we are impressed It may be her 'mum uniform' but the TV host wears it well!

On Tuesday evening, the One Show co-host Alex Jones shared a picture on her Instagram Stories – of her "mum uniform." Taking to the popular social media platform, the mother-of-one shared a mirror selfie of her latest outfit which although had a causal stance, still looked super chic. The 41-year-old donned a pair of dark denim dungarees, which she paired with a Breton-striped top in navy blue and white, and added her favourite black leather handbag with gold detail on her shoulder. Her trademark straight bob looked sleeker than ever and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty face. As a busy working mum, it may be the easiest outfit to compliment her lifestyle, but this type of classic look never goes out of style.

Even in her "mum uniform", Alex looks chic

Although simple fashion items seem to be what the mother-of-one (her little boy is called Teddy), sometimes the TV star does switch it up and cause a storm with viewers when it comes to her on-screen wardrobe. In April - whilst interviewing pop veteran Kylie Minogue - the pretty Welsh-born host wore an adorable white blouse with cheery pink hearts emblazoned across it.

Loading the player...

Fans went crazy for the shirt – heading straight to Instagram to find out where she got it. The top was by online brand Mercy Delta and set her back a pricey £195. The website was inundated with orders, selling out almost instantly after Alex wore it on the BBC show. In fact, there was so much demand for the item that shoppers had to join a waiting list.

Alex is married to Charlie Thomson and the pair welcomed their son on 22 January 2017. Fans have been wondering if the brunette beauty will add to her brood as the tot is now just over 18 months old. Telling The Mirror how she copes with parenting, she explained that she and her husband work together in bringing up their son. "You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working," she said. "I couldn’t do it without Charlie."

