Emma Willis nailed power dressing for last night's tense CBB show – and we know where her outfit's from Our girl crush only gets stronger by the day…

We weren't sure it was possible to love Emma Willis anymore than we already do, but it turns out it's entirely possible, after her incredible hosting performance on Monday night's Celebrity Big Brother. Not only did she conduct a hard-hitting interview with scandalous star Roxanne Pallet and give evictee Jermaine Pennant a good grilling, but she kept her crown as our TV best-dressed in a suitably-striking floor-length jumpsuit, chosen by her new stylist Natalie Hartley. No-one rocks a jumpsuit like our Emma, right?

Emma's gorgeous jumpsuit

The star also recycled what is seemingly her new favourite accessory – her Black & Brown London Lara Western Belt, which she wears with the tail looped and pulled-through for a slightly retro nod. Remind us to buy our belts two sizes bigger next time!

You'll have to get in line if you want to recreate the look, since Emma's belt sells for The Pretty Dress Company and retails for £150, meanwhile, featuring a gorgeous lined bodice for Emma's signature sleek silhouette.

The Pretty Dress Company's Thea Jumpsuit and Black & Brown London's Lara Western Belt

She of course teamed up with MUA Amanda Bowen for her pretty golden smokey eye on the night, and go-to hairdresser Louis Byrne to coiff her pixie-crop into her favourite swept-over style. Apparently she was wearing Kurt Geiger heels, too, though they were nowhere to be seen underneath her floor-sweeping flares. We won't complain.

Emma also wore the belt for a previous eviction

Emma has been showered with praise following Monday night's show, with thousands of fans thanking her for her direct approach to interviewing Roxanne Pallet, who accused Ryan Thomas of assaulting her. During the pre-recorded footage, we couldn't help but spy her off-duty cool outfit, too – particularly her swoon-worthy pair of red Gucci loafers. Our Willis-inspired wishlist only grows…

