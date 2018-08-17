Emma Willis' CBB jumpsuit has come straight off the AW18 catwalks and we love it Nailed it!

It's time to get ready for four weeks-worth of incredible fashion inspiration – because Emma Willis is back at the doors of the Celebrity Big Brother house! Whether you're a fan of the show or not, that presenting stage has been witness to some of our Emma's best style moments – and Thursday night's launch was no different. The host, who teamed up with editorial fashion stylist Natalie Hartley to create the look, wore a gorgeous tuxedo-style jumpsuit to welcome the new celebrity contestants – and it came straight from the Autmumn/Winter 2018 catwalk.

Emma wore a gorgeous navy jumpsuit

The navy blue all-in-one, by UK designer Zeynep Kartal, is tailored in Emma's go-to style – sleek, chic and just a little bit androgynous, in the best way. She wore the look with her signature scraped-back pixie haircut and suitable smokey makeup by her favourite MUA Amanda Bowen.

As ever, Emma posted her outfit on her Instagram page, winning a full-house of admiring comments on her designer jumpsuit. "Incredible look tonight, as always Emma. Great show," one fan wrote – while another said, "What you wearing Willis @emmawillisofficial looking stunning tonight. Love the navy outfit."

Many also commented on Emma's incredible figure, since she recently posted a workout photo giving an insight into her fitness regime. "Twice in one week @rob_solly this is getting serious…" she captioned the picture, which showed her training with some TRX ropes. Earlier on in the week, Emma shared a snap from another workout at her home with her personal trainer. She joked: "It’s scientifically proven, that sticking your tongue out helps you keep your balance."

The posts come shortly after Emma revealed that she felt pressure to slim down when she was working as a model in Australia aged 18. Appearing on Fearne Cotton's Happy Placepodcast in May, the mum-of-three told the host: "My rational head was kind of going, 'Oh, God. Oh, God. I need to lose weight,' but I was living with a chef, and it was very difficult. I just kind of thought, 'You know what? I just can't be bothered'. I just kind of carried on eating."

We think you'll agree Emma looks beautiful no matter her size – bring on the next month of #WhatYouWearinWillis…