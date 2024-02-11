Rachel Riley stuns in waist-cinching hot pink dress and towering heels

Rachel Riley looked breathtaking at the weekend as she glammed up for a new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the Countdown presenter, 38, wowed in a hot pink Barbie-esque frock crafted from a gorgeous tulle fabric. She looked flawless in the whimsical piece which featured an elegant V-neck design, a long, A-line skirt and matching hot pink corsage detailing around the shoulders.

© Instagram Rachel looked fabulous in her hot pink frock

Elevating her outfit, Rachel slipped on a pair of nude pointed heels and accessorised with some dainty drop earrings. She wore her icy blonde hair in a glossy side part and finished off her look with a palette of peachy makeup. Stunning!

Whilst Rachel stole the limelight in her magical dress, fans were somewhat caught off guard as a result of Rachel's "new boyfriend" making a cameo appearance. The star, who is happily married to former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev, could be seen posing behind-the-scenes alongside a giant, armour-clad troll-like creature.

© Instagram Rachel delighted fans with her hilarious troll selfie

Making light of the moment, Rachel quipped in her caption: "Check out my new boyfriend! The new series of #CatsCountdown continues…".

Fans and friends inundated the comments section, with one writing: "Beauty and the beast springs to mind," while another added: "Omg, the troll was amazing!!"

A third remarked: "You look gorgeous, not so much" and a fourth quipped: "Your husband looks different!!!"

© Getty Images Rachel and Pasha tied the knot in 2019

When she's not tied up with presenting duties, Rachel prioritises her family time with her husband Pasha and their two adorable children, Maven and Noa. The duo, who wed in 2019, welcomed their eldest in December 2019, and their youngest in November 2021. Take a look at Rachel's family life in the video below...

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares sweet video of daughters - and fans can't believe how much they've grown!

The TV star, who first crossed paths with Pasha on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, often shares glimpses of her private life, shedding light on both the highs and lows of parenting.

© Instagram The pair share two daughters called Maven and Noa

During a recent appearance on Sophie Ellis-Bextor's podcast, Spinning Plates, the mother-of-two opened up about her parenting techniques and why there are certain phrases she refuses to use.

When asked about how she encourages her daughters when they're faced with difficult maths questions, Rachel said: "I think it's really important to be positive about it in the same way you wouldn't proudly say, 'I can't read,'" she said, adding: "Don't say, 'I can't do maths,' it's just, 'I can't do it yet'."

© Instagram Rachel bonding with baby Maven

She added: "Even if you're going in and trying to help your kids, over the pandemic more people were having to do more maths to a higher level than they did before, as they were helping their kids for obvious reasons, you can go back and learn it together and if you're asking questions, great, it's a learning opportunity."