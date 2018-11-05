Loose Women's Jane Moore wows in leopard print high street dress - and it's one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers It's THE print of the season

It's safe to say leopard print has well and truly shaken off its once-trashy image – the unmistakeable pattern is all over the high street this season. And Jane Moore looked absolutely stunning when she decided the join in with the trend on Monday, opting for a gorgeous shirt-style dress in leopard print while appearing as a panellist on Loose Women. The pretty dress is by high street favourite Hobbs and is for sale online for £159. It features a black shirt-style collar and cuffs and a waist tie belt, and is cut in a flattering fit-and-flare midi style.

Jane and her co-stars strike a pose with Mel B

The presenter teamed the frock with a pair of eye-catching studded nude and black patent leather heels, and wore her blonde hair in her trademark sleek bob. She went for a dramatic makeup look featuring heavy winged eyeliner. Fans of the show took to social media to compliment the bold looks. One tweeted: "Where is Jane Moore’s dress from?" and another tweeted the show's main account saying: "Where is Jane Moore's outfit from? It's lovely."

Earlier this year the 56-year-old stunned fans with her incredible figure after she posted a photo of herself catching some rays in the swimming pool while on holiday in France. In the photo, Jane was pictured lying on an inflatable lilo in the shape of a duck, and after uploading it onto her Instagram account, compliments soon came her way. One user told her: "Fab figure, enjoy your holiday Jane," while another said: "Wow! You look great." A third added: "Wow, look at that beautiful body!"

READ MORE: Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals dramatic brunette hair transformation

The Loose Women star is known for her straight-talking and feisty opinions, and first appeared on the lunchtime chat show from 1999 until 2002, before returning again in 2013. Jane is close with the other panellists on the show, and recently went away on a girls' holiday to Ibiza with many of them.