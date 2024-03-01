Amanda Holden shows off incredible sun tan in vibrant two-piece

Amanda Holden is the ultimate beach babe and on Thursday she looked flawless donning a vibrant blue two-piece.

The mother-of-two, 53, put her sun queen credentials on full display in the summery ensemble which was comprised of an off-the-shoulder top and long maxi skirt in the same paisley blue pattern. See the video below.

Amanda Holden flawless tan in vibrant two piece

Captioning the video, she wrote: "A brand-new @lipsylondon spring summer collection dropping soon. Can't wait to share with you all [blue love heart emoji]."

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Amanda's flawless sun tan which was perfectly showed off by her elegant top. She also slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses obscuring most of her makeup but as she beamed for the camera, however, fans could see the slick of flattering nude lipstick.

© Instagram Amanda is the ultimate sun queen

As for her hair, she wore her honey-blonde tresses down and straight, with added volume from the beach wind blowing her lengths back.

It's safe to say Amanda is a fan of the sunshine and is always seen jetting off for a lavish holiday and showing off her incredible beach body in an array of ab-baring bikinis. The latest overseas exploit saw the TV star posing nude on a cliff edge in aid of her 53rd birthday earlier this month.

Amanda looked sensational posing in the birthday snap

Despite her complete nakedness in the candid beach-side shot, the blonde bombshell oozed elegance as she posed sitting gracefully with he legs poised perfectly, showing off her muscle tone. "Birthday suit…53," she wrote in the caption.

The birthday shot saw Amanda opt for full glam which was comprised of dark smokey eyeshadow, warm sunkissed bronzer, and nude lipstick. She also slipped on a golden bangle that drew attention to her immaculately polished white nails.

When Amanda isn't posing up a storm on a fabulous beach holiday she is in Surrey with her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Holly,12, and husband, Chris Hughes, in their brand-new mansion in Cobham.

Since moving in just before Christmas Amanda has been sharing incredible glimpses of their dazzling new family home including a slew of transformation videos as they overhaul certain aspects of the £7 million home.

© Instagram Amanda and her girls live in Surrey

So far, Amanda documented the renovations of both of her daughters' rooms with both of them now looking like they could feature in five-star hotels.

Hollie's room has a Palm Beach-inspired aesthetic. Think vibrant green palm trees, a daring pink and white-striped ceiling, and even a swinging egg chair. Meanwhile, Lexi's room was transformed into a dark, ultra-chic space inspired by Art Deco.